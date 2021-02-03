BOSSIER CITY, La. — Interstate 20 through Bossier has been a source of discussion and angst for drivers in the area for decades. Those discussions aren't going to end, but they could take an abrupt turn with some good news and plenty of traffic troubles in the near future.
"We actually travel all over the United States shooting archery tournaments, attending trade shows, due to archery we do travel. It's absolutely the worst interstate we've ever been on," said Chip Hemphill of Hoot and Holler Archery.
"It is no secret that the pavement has reached it's lifespan and then some. It's the original pavement that was in place when the interstate was built," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokeswoman.
"It's a kidney rattler. I have kidney stones, when I go down there it breaks them loose,” said a Bossier resident.
Kidney stone sufferers are in luck.
"We'll be completely reconstructing I-20 eastbound and westbound. From Benton Road to Industrial Drive, so all of that will be brand new Interstate," said Buchanan.
The project is set to go to bid in this summer, with work to begin latter in the year.
"That would be amazing," said a Bossier resident.
"Awesome, yeah Bossier needs it," said another Bossier resident.
Yes, but there will be pain.
"It's complicated because they're going to rebuild it and they are going to close it down to one lane in each direction," said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish engineer.
"Whatever they have to do to make it better in the long run I'm for it, we'll suffer through it," said a Bossier resident.
"That's the price you have to pay for improvements," said another driver.
Speaking of price, it's estimated to cost around $40 million and take about two years to complete. If you use I-220, you will not be spared. Expect to see a huge uptick in traffic from locals and travelers just passing through.
"Thank goodness we have I-220, they will be detoured there and they will flow into Bossier off of I-220 in the future or they will pass through Bossier and Shreveport by I-220. So the traffic in I-220 will pick up," said Ford.
"The most important thing is that we're finally to a place now that we're able to get this project off the ground and get work started on it. And, that's really the most important thing for the 100,000 people roughly that travel I-20 over the Red River everyday," said Buchanan.
DOTD also said drivers can expect a huge informational campaign leading up to the start of work about where and when for all closures and detours.