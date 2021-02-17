SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jared Panther is a guy with a really cool name, and a love of all things Disney.
“We're part of the Disney Vacation Club,” he said.
He and his family go to Disney pretty much every year. And the fact that he had a heart condition never stopped him from making the trip.
“I've always known I had a heart valve problem, because that was congenital -- it was from birth,” Panther said.
He has something called a congenitally bicuspid aortic valve. He felt the effects of it on occasion.
“When I would work outside when it was really hot, I would notice my heart beat really hard,” said Panther. “I'd get lightheaded. Sometimes I had to be careful. But it was a normal part of my life. So, I didn't think much of it.”
But then something changed.
“On Aug. 24, which was two days before my birthday, I went in for my normal annual checkup,” said Panther, who turned 49 years old.
And the news was not good.
“The doctor said, ‘We need surgery now.’”
Panther’s story is one that you might call a slippery slope,” said Dr. Timothy Danish, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at Christus Shreveport Bossier Health. “We started looking into this valve, and then we found an aneurysm on his aorta. He had severe heart disease, as well, in the coronary arteries. And so, he had one problem that all of a sudden turned into three, which makes it way more complicated surgically.”
The news was scary for Panther, but the surgery was necessary.
“It's the type of thing where if you left it alone, in a year or two, there's a good chance that you would have a serious problem, be it a heart attack, or go into heart failure, or even have something called sudden cardiac death,” Danish said.
His surgery was scheduled within a week.
“I'm like, well, let's just get it done, rather than delaying and move on, because I knew we had the trip to Disney already planned,” said Panther.
The surgery lasted all day.
“He got a new aortic valve replacement; he got an aneurysm repair. And he also got coronary bypass surgery at the same time, he got a double bypass,” said Danish. “So, he got all three of those things in one shot.”
The technical aspects of the surgery went well, with one complication.
“At the end of the procedure, he had something called coagulopathy, where your blood is thin,” said Danish. “Sometimes that happens when people are on the heart lung machine for a long time.”
“I tried to bleed to death,” Panther said.
“He required some blood transfusions to get through that,” said Danish.
“To Dr. Danish, I would say thank you for saving my life,” said Panther. “I realize he's not God, and God does that part. But he had a big hand in it.”
Panther’s recovery process was tough. He had fluid around his heart then around his lung post-surgery that had to be drained. He is grateful to his wife and stepfather for getting him through it.
“There were times I just broke down crying. I thought, ‘I don't know if I can do this,’ because it was hard,” Panther said.
Panther’s journey was not yet complete. About a month after surgery, he was able to start cardiac rehabilitation.
Part two of Panther’s story will air Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.