Jeff Neal takes on new role as sheriff of Bowie County

TEXARKANA, Texas - There's a new sheriff in town in Bowie County, Texas.
Sheriff Jeff Neal was officially sworn into office on January first at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston.
After nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, Neal is now taking on one of the biggest roles of his career.
His love for law enforcement began right out of high school when he joined the army military police corps.
"If you ask law enforcement across the nation, you get the same answer, they want to help people. They feel drawn that need to help others that can't help themselves and be there for their communities," said Neal.
After four years in the military, Neal took a job with the Texarkana, Texas police department, where he served 13 years.
During his time with the sheriff's office, Neal served as an investigator, captain, and chief deputy.
Neal says one of the biggest challenges in his new role as sheriff will be transitioning the jail from a private operator back to responsibility of the county.
It's something that's not been done in 20 years.
"We're learning on the fly, but we're going to get there. We want to make it something everyone can be proud of," said Neal.
Last November, LaSalle Corrections announced they would not be renewing their contract with the 748-bed correctional center.
Neal says their first step is to get jail staffing in place by February.
The county anticipates that many of LaSalle's jailer staff might want to submit applications to work for the county.
"Just looking at the process right now, it looks like it will be an advantage for the employees as far as healthcare and retirement for sure, through the county," said Neal.
On the law enforcement side, Neal says one of his main goals is to upgrade the department's technology.
He always wants to fight the drug problem in the county by increasing the staffing level.
Neal believes working at the sheriff's office for the last several years has given him an advantage in moving the department forward.
"I just feel honored to have been chosen. It's a great honor in my opinion that the people voted and selected you to serve them for the next four years. I take that very seriously," explained Neal.
Neal is the first new sheriff in 20 years.
Former Sheriff James Prince was elected in 2000.
He announced last year that he would not be running for re-election.