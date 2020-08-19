SHREVEPORT, La. -- To paraphrase the late football coach Vince Lombardi: victory is everything.
And while Republican judicial candidate Chris Victory may not subscribe to that exact philosophy, he does have a pretty solid set of core beliefs and he would like to use them to serve the public.
Remember the old cheer, “V-I-C-T-O-R-Y, victory is our battle cry!” The cheer is useful when it matches your last name and political goal, so it suits Chris Victory, who wants to one of the next Caddo Parish district court judges.
“I really feel called to this position,” Victory said.
Eventually he answered the call, and maybe his family background helped, too.
“Dad was on the district court; elected in 1981 and was there for nine years. On the appellate court for four years and on the Louisiana Supreme Court for 20 years," Victory said.
And Jeff Victory was exactly the kind of judge Chris Victory aspires to be.
“Dad followed the written law his whole life,” said Chris Victory. And that is something the son says he’ll do if elected.
“You have to have a sound judicial philosophy rooted in the text, the statute or constitutional provision,” Victory said. “I am a textualist, an originalist; my role models are Justice Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia.”
And of course, Jeff Victory.
“Dad taught me what it’s like to be a good, fair and honest judge,” said Chris Victory. "And that’s why I believe we need conservative judges here in Caddo Parish.”
Chris Victory has been campaigning since long before the coronavirus pandemic hit and said: “It has been going extremely well. We have lots of good support, lots of volunteer support. We have been knocking on over 6,000 doors and received lots of great response.”
And Chris Victory has other ideas on what it takes to be a judge: “You have a sound judicial philosophy and you’re rooted in the Lord. And be humble. You do not assume that you have become anything special because you put on a black robe.”
But he can always hope for: "V-I-C-T-O-R-Y!"
Chris Victory emphasizes the role of a judge is to be fair and impartial and give citizens a fair shake.
He and attorneys Edwin Byrd and Mary Winchell are vying to fill an empty First Judicial District Court judge's seat. The election is Nov. 3.