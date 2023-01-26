Juror in Taylor Parker murder trial speaks out

NEW BOSTON, Texas - For nine weeks, 12 Bowie County jurors heard horrific details in the trial of Taylor Parker.
Parker is now sitting on death row for the killing of Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting her infant, Braxlynn, from the womb in 2020.
The jurors were not only tasked with hearing the gruesome details of the murders, but also about Parker’s twisted schemes leading up to the crime.
It took just over 90 minutes for the jury to sentence Parker to the death penalty. But juror Mike Riley says it’s a case he’ll remember for the rest of his life.
"It was quite extraordinary. It was really amazing what the young lady was capable of," said Riley.
He says the prosecution spent weeks uncovering Parker’s past, from her fake inheritances and illnesses to her fake pregnancy to keep her boyfriend.
"It gives a great sense of her ability to manipulate and orchestrate things to go in her favor. If things didn't go in her favor, she just turned up the knob," said Riley.
Prosecutors laid out the desperation Parker began to have once she realized that people were going to see through her lies. Riley says key testimony in the trial centered on Parker’s mental health.
"Both sides brought in experts and they challenged each other. That was the only time during the trial that there were different accounts and different specialists," said Riley.
He ultimately believed that Parker committed the murders with a sound mind.
"In the end, the experts for the prosecution were more convincing and had really done their homework," said Riley.
The trial included 142 witnesses and more than 100 pieces of evidence.
"There's no one of unsound mind that could have orchestrated the things she did, using the phones, and the fraud," said Riley.
Throughout the trial, Riley says he watched as Parker rarely reacted to any of the highly emotional testimony. He's says she never uttered a word.
"It was amazing. She would sit there and have all this information thrown at her, accusations and things said about her that were awful, but she always had a scowl on her face. She didn't look remorseful," said Riley.
The jurors in the trial are bonded forever. Riley says the decision to sentence Parker to death was unanimous on their first vote.
"Everything was kept under control. We feel like the family saw justice served," said Riley.
Parker is the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas. She's being held at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville.