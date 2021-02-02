SHREVEPORT, La. — There are a lot of moving parts that go into dialing 9-1-1. What are they exactly, though?
KTBS got to look inside the 9-1-1 operations in Caddo Parish to see how your emergency calls are routed.
Caddo 911 oversees all calls for the city of Shreveport and Caddo Parish. You may think all the dispatchers work for "911" but that's not true. The communications officers actually work for Shreveport police, Shreveport fire and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
When you call 9-1-1, you’re immediately connected with someone from the Shreveport Fire Department. They screen the call first to ensure they get medical attention to you, if needed.
If not, they transfer the call to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office or Shreveport Police Department, depending on your location.
”Because the fire department is trained in emergency medical dispatch, what we're doing is getting as much information to the paramedics before they get on scene, but also [using] what we have in the knowledge that they give us. We can also assist,“ said Martha Carter, Caddo 911 director.
If you've ever called 9-1-1 and thought the dispatcher asked too many questions, Carter addresses the misconception. “While I have a communications officer talking to you, help is already in route because the better prepared they can be before they get there, then hopefully they can provide you with a quicker response and the right kind of help.”
Sometimes people call 9-1-1 and wonder why it takes so long for help to get there. The 9-1-1 dispatcher answers the calls but are not directly responsible for response times by first responders.
Caddo 911 communications center processes a call in less than a minute from the time the interrogation happens until a unit is dispatched. The issue can be availability of officers on the street, which is outside of Caddo 911’s control.
For example, the Shreveport Police Department is already understaffed. If those resources are tied up elsewhere, it makes response times longer.
If you think there is an emergency but aren't sure, Kim Toliver, communications chief for the Shreveport Fire Department hub of Caddo 911, says call 9-1-1 anyway. Allow them to determine if assistance is needed. It's better to be safe than sorry.