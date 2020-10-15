SHREVEPORT, La. -- Much has been said about delays in mail, nationally and locally.
"You mean to tell me that the City of Shreveport mailed this and SWEPCO mailED this from our area, and it went to our local mail and it came to me a month late?" Shreveport resident Jason Scott asked KTBS in a report that aired this summer.
The lag time was blamed on money-saving measures put in place by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, which included removal of mail sorting machines and blue mailboxes, as well as slashing overtime for postal workers.
Postal workers, including some in Shreveport, said the changes led to mail piling up in USPS facilities.
With an upcoming election -- sure to bring a surge of mail-in ballots -- DeJoy faced tough questions from congress in August, and promised to remedy the situation.
"As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American people that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mails securely and on time. This sacred duty is my number-one priority between now and election day," DeJoy said during his testimony, which he delivered remotely.
DeJoy agreed to reverse the changes he’d made, not implement new ones until after the Nov. 3 election, and prioritize election mail.
KTBS put those promises to the test.
We mailed letters to the KTBS studio in Shreveport from post offices in Shreveport, Bossier City and Waskom, Texas, on a Tuesday. After one day's delay due to Hurricane Laura, all three letters were delivered that Friday.
A USPS spokesman sent KTBS a set of data showing that "on time scores" were getting back to where they were earlier in the summer, although they are still below where they were during the same time month in 2019.
Click here for an interactive map, showing when you can expect mail to be delivered to and from different regions in the country.
If you are experiencing any delays in mail delivery, KTBS would like to know about it as we continue to follow this story. Email pressreleases@ktbs.com.