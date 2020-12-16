SHREVEPORT, La. -- We complain about them every day -- the terrible condition of the roads and bridges everyone drives over in Louisiana. But how do we fix them?
That's going to cost a whole lot of money and that means -- at some point -- not only Louisiana citizens, but their legislators, are going to have to bite the bullet.
“I'm excited to be part of a piece of legislation that has the potential to save Louisiana citizens billions of dollars over the next decade,” state Rep. Jack McFarland (R-Jonesboro) said.
McFarland is talking about a proposed new gas tax, sure to be one of the most controversial bills in next year's fiscal session in Baton Rouge.
Here's how it would work: “It would immediately go up 10 cents the first year. And then every other year after that it would increase two cents,” McFarland said. “It would, over the next 13 years, we would add 22 more cents.”
So, how's that saving Louisiana money? Well, McFarland said the tax will save jobs, retain Louisiana businesses and address a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge projects.
“We've heard this before. It seems like every year, every other year, there's a big gas tax proposal,” said political analyst Jeremy Alford. “And usually, supporters are quick to say look, hold on, this is not just a tax; it’s got some other elements to it. And usually that's halfway true and halfway not true.”
There is some of that in McFarland's proposal. He insists the savings on accrued interest on delayed road projects is a plus. And there's more.
“Helping our local governments by investing in our roads and bridges. … Our local governments will see economic development opportunities that they haven't seen in almost four decades,” said McFarland.
Beyond those things, Alford said there are differences in this proposal -- like calling for a thorough audit of DOTD.
“This is a review process that could, depending on how the legislation ends up, be one year, maybe two years. The findings of that audit which would be carried out by the legislative auditor would go to a review panel of private interests,” Alford said.
“So, obviously, DOTD is currently being audited, but our proposal is different. One, we want the legislative auditor to go into DOTD's budget and look for operating efficiencies. It's something unique,” McFarland said.
So why now? Why put yourself in the line of fire of what's sure to be a political hot potato?
“The last time our gas tax was adjusted was right after Ronald Reagan adjusted the federal gas tax in 1983. Then in 1989 the Louisiana Legislature adjusted Louisiana's gas tax to 16 cents,” McFarland said.
And as McFarland explains it, 4 cents were added in 1989. The 16-cent tax is broken down as follows:
- 4 cents/ debt service
- 2 cents/ ports, airports/ railroads, multimodal
- 1 1/2 cents / retirement
- 5 cents / DOTD operations
“Today, unfortunately, of the original 16 cents in 1984, we're only seeing 3-4 cents that actually goes to the roads,” McFarland said.
So, that's why McFarland said the gas tax must be adjusted. But it could be an uphill battle.
“To convince Republican legislators in the House (of Representatives) to support an increase in any tax of any kind is going to be difficult,” Alford said.
But even though legislators may be resistant, Alford believes some of them will say something must be done to salvage Louisiana's infrastructure.
“Because it’s falling behind; it’s crumbling. The maintenance is behind schedule,” Alford said.
Clearly, something must be done, McFarland said, because right now Louisiana is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
“When I say we're robbing Peter to pay Paul, a lot of it’s been through lack of vision by the Legislature that created it,” McFarland said.
McFarland points out a critical factor in looking for an adjusted gas tax -- Louisiana currently has the seventh lowest gas tax in the country.
“It’s an anomaly that we're only paying one tax. One single tax for roads, and it’s through our gas tax,” McFarland said.
And he looks to our neighbors to see what they've done.
“Arkansas just two weeks ago passed a sales tax increasing its gas revenues. It already had a 28-cent gas tax. Now it’s got a half-cent sales tax to go with it. Texas has been innovative. It has a 20-cent gas tax, as well as tolls. It has property taxes. It has permits,” McFarland said.
One thing McFarland and Alford agree on is this is probably the most conservative effort seen in building an infrastructure policy for Louisiana.