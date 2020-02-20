JUAREZ, Mex. - A group of 27 members from The Simple Church in Shreveport including KTBS 3's Luana Munoz, embarked on a life changing mission. More than 13 hours on the road and they crossed the border into Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.
Once considered the most dangerous city in the world, Juarez has been plagued by widespread corruption and extreme violence in the ongoing war on drugs. However, there are many in the city who still care and who hope to make a difference.
Their first stop was Asilo Ancianos Desamparados. It is one of the poorest facilities for the elderly who have nowhere else to go.
Program Director Juan Torres says the government gives him no support. Everything is dependent on donations.
The Simple Church brought the elderly small gifts and a little entertainment and watched their smiles light up the room.
Their next stop and main reason for going to Mexico was at Amigo Fiel, an after school site that gives kids supervision, food, help with homework and a safe place to hang out while many of their parents are working in factories. The Simple Church is one of the organizations largest donors.
Amigo Fiel was founded 24 years ago by Carlos Garcia who saw the need to help kids and parents in his community.
"When we best emulate the Lord is when we invest our lives in the service of others," Garcia said. "God called me to serve and to love the people of Juarez."
Amigo Fiel coordinated all of the groups events and visits. That included a trip to the outer parts of juarez where they hiked to areas difficult to reach by vehicle. That's where some of city's poorest residents live, many of them in shacks.
"I don't really have the words right now," said volunteer David Alexander. "It makes what I thought were problems non existent."
"Never in my time have I seen anything in this type of setting," Lance Sparkling said.
The crew shared the word of God with the people there which may seem like a silly conversation for people in such great need, but the power of prayer gave them something stronger, hope.
"The only thing that we can give to them is the hope of everlasting life in Jesus," Garcia said. "We love them because God called us to love eachother and to bring that hope."
The last days of the trip were spent with kids playing games, making balloons, and handing out presents from Operation Christmas Child.
"I think it is cool because even though we don't speak the same language we are brought together by the same God," volunteer Blake Lawson said. "I think we have really been able to see that in action through these people, through the nursing home."
"I never expected Juarez would be like this," volunteer Danny Brimmer said. "It is just a good experience."
To donate to Amigo Fiel or learn more about mission trips through The Simple Church