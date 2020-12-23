Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Across the entire Four State Region. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&