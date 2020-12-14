SHREVEPORT, La. - In abusive homes across the country, the pandemic has amplified already stressful environments. While abuse touches people of all racial and socio-economic backgrounds four local domestic violence experts got together to help women of color. High rates of poverty, poor education, limited job resources, language barriers, and fear of deportation increase difficulty for women of color who need help.
“Women of color are disproportionately impacted by domestic violence. That is why we are having these important conversations,” said Angela Henderson, Project Celebration sexual assault prevention and response coordinator.
She and her colleagues used Facebook Live to reach several women across the Caddo/Bossier area who need help, but are afraid to ask.
“There has been such a big movement in other women seeking counseling from other black women because they feel they are able to relate to me a little bit more,” said Jessica Latin, licensed professional counselor.
African American women experience domestic violence at a rate 35% higher than white women and 2.5 times the rate of women of other races. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the U.S. has not seen an uptick in domestic violence reports. In some regions calls even dropped by 50%, but advocates believe that is because victims are more fearful of reaching out for help.
Experts say women of color face two issues when reporting their abusers, trust with law enforcement and fear within their own family dynamic.
“And them having to navigate through the potential fallout they could face from trying to stand up for what they believe in, not just from their inner-circle but also from society,” said LaTienda Davis, Caddo Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force president.
On top of that, when it comes down to putting abusers behind bars, Davis says the courts can use unjust reasoning to discredit their cry for help.
“Statistics show, when you talk about incarceration rates among African-American women of color versus their white counterparts, it is much higher,” said Davis. “When it comes time to go forth and seek justice, one of the things African-American women have to deal with is the stigma of dismissing the abuse by examining our background to see if we had a criminal past.”
“Black women are typically viewed as more aggressive even in the work place,” said Latin. “If we are involved in a domestic dispute we are viewed as the aggressor or we have to have had done something to cause this situation to occur.”
“The importance of us having African-American advocates and counselors available is because you need to see that, as a woman of color, sometimes just going into a room we are looking for that person to connect with,” said Patrina Jenkins, domestic violence community outreach and education manager.
According to the Louisiana Coalition of Women Against Domestic Violence, women of color were disproportionately victimized with black women representing 63% of female homicide victims in 2018.