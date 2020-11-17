SHREVEPORT, La-- Violence continues to rage in the city of Shreveport.
For many organizations, the key to addressing the crime rate is by implementing outreach programs catering to youth.
Financial literacy, educational services and mentorship are just a few of the opportunities that the city’s Community Development division and Volunteers for Youth Justice offer in their effort to reduce crime in Shreveport. The hope with these organizations is that by reaching young people early, they give them the necessary resources to choose a better, more productive option than a life of crime.
"Here in Shreveport, it's too much killing going on for no reason. It's sad. Shreveport is a good town, a good city to live in, but what's going on here is making it look bad. We need unity in this city and if you don't get unity, Shreveport's going to fall," said Shreveport resident Arthur Seets.
Penny Butler with the city of Shreveport said providing a path to being productive citizens has a direct impact on crime locally.
Shreveport’s Community Development division has a program called Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. It caters to out-of-school youth who face barriers included but not limited to criminal probation, those who age out of foster care, or are education deficient. These are all underlying systemic factors that could possibly lead to a life of crime.
"We've had contracts that have hired our youth to work and train with them and they've hired them on. These services really help prevent with the crime prevention in our city," Butler said. "We also provide work experience. They may have work experience or may have never worked or readiness training skills. A lot of the employers main concern are timeliness, attendance, just those basic soft skills."
Volunteers for Youth Justice also steps in and assists at-risk or youth already involved in the criminal system. One program it offers is “teen court."
Like Community Development, it emphasizes education to correct behavior instead of penalization.
"It's designed again for kids who are involved in the court system primarily, but mainly working with those students who are teetering on committing offenses or major offenses. But we intervene to offer classes and workshops to try and get them back on track," said Shonda Houston-Dotie.
One of the programs is called teen court, which gives first offender youth a second chance.
"Teens actually judge one another in a court process. Teens act as attorneys, sit on the jury, clerk, bailiff. They do all the roles that you would see in the traditional court with the exception of the judge. The judge is an attorney from the community that comes in and serves as the judge," Houston-Dotie said.
Upon completion of the proceedings, the juvenile who is sanctioned gets his or her real charges dropped by the district attorney.
Volunteers for Youth Justice has seen much success with its program, leading to law abiding citizens. One even chose a better route and now practices law.
"It's amazing. I've had the opportunity to see young people go on to law school, become attorneys and come back. One such person is actually on our Board of directors and works for the District Attorney's office and serves as a judge in teen court," Houston-Dotie said.
Those who lead Community Development and Youth Partners for Justice have a theory about criminal behavior continuing in Shreveport. Both organizations' leaders say much of the community is not aware of the resources available to them.