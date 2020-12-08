SHREVEPORT, La. -- The coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted academic performance. Now, the holidays are another time for students to be away from the classroom, which could make school even harder.
Local school districts are taking additional measures to ensure students don't fall behind during the holidays. Caddo, DeSoto, Bossier and Webster parish schools have tried to maintain academic rigor despite a reduction in classroom instruction.
Many schools have offered Chromebooks to students so they have the necessary equipment and technology to best perform remotely.
According to Bridget Flanders, supervisor of Student Learning for DeSoto Schools, “Although there were some lessons uploaded to Google Classroom, and we did distribute Chromebooks to our students, tt wasn't the same quality of instruction that we would have given to our students had they been on our campuses.”
Consistent digital platform use is the goal for Webster, Caddo and Bossier schools as well. They are offering digital services for students to voluntarily participate in over break. This is to help prevent a decline in academic performance when they return to campus.
“For our students in Tech Connect, our virtual learning platform, there are different activities that our teachers control that they can continue to do over the holidays because they have their Chromebooks that the district provided so they can go in at their own pace at their own time," said Webster schools Superintendent Johnny Rowland.
Many students missed the entire quarter of school at the end of last academic year when news of the pandemic became mainstream. This resulted in significant learning gaps. This is why schools are addressing this matter to ensure learning gaps don't continue during holiday break.
“What we found is that education in families is our best resource when it looks at how we make sure that we're staying in school. We continue to push our social media campaigns around best practice to families as they go into the holidays," Goree said.
Even with all the changes this school year experienced, Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey, said the holiday break is needed for everyone.
“The break will be welcomed for our teachers who have worked tremendously hard as well as our students and our parents, and it will give us a chance to reinvigorate and re-energize and get ready for the next semester," Downey said.