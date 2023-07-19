SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shampooing hair seems like a simple task we've all mastered. Even kids who watch online tutorials can do it with ease.
However, in Louisiana, shampooing someone else's hair professionally and getting paid for it comes with a twist of complexity.
Louisiana has mandated 40 hours of training to obtain a shampoo assistant permit since 2003. The requirement has sparked debates among some professionals, calling into question its necessity.
Jack Brown, an attorney from the Pacific Legal Foundation, has voiced his concerns about the arduous training process.
"I think it's silly that you have to go through 40 hours of training to do something that anyone can do at home," he said. "Moreover, many states have much less stringent requirements, with 18 states not even requiring any sort of license or permit to work as a shampoo assistant."
Other states like Arkansas and Alabama require only a nominal fee of $10 and $74, respectively, with no compulsory training. However, Sheri Morris, an attorney representing Louisiana's Board of Cosmetology, argues that comparisons might not be fair. She points out that the scope of practice and responsibilities for shampoo assistants may differ significantly across states.
In Louisiana, shampoo assistants are permitted to handle a variety of tasks, including cleaning synthetic or natural hair, applying and removing conditioner, perm solutions, neutralizers, hair colors, as well as managing foil or perms rods. While many agree that training is crucial for safety reasons, some argue that the 40-hour requirement might be excessive.
Grace Anne Blake, owner of Shreveport's Avalon Salon, supports the need for training but believes there might be an element of overreach.
"As a business owner, I understand the need for ensuring sanitization, hygiene, chemical handling, and best practices," she said. "However, I think the current 40-hour requirement might be more than necessary."
Interestingly, opinions vary among professionals in the industry.
Gwendolyn Carter, a shampoo assistant and licensed cosmetologist, believes that the training period should be longer.
"I say six months. Whatever it takes to truly learn the art of shampooing, six months should be long enough," she asserted, highlighting the importance of handling potentially harmful chemicals and acquiring extensive product knowledge.
Tonya Williams, a seasoned stylist and educator, emphasized the complexity of the job.
"You have to know everything about this person's head. And I'm just bringing you in the shampoo," she explained. "You need to know the different products suitable for each client, as everyone's needs are different. It took me 1,500 hours to become a cosmetologist."
Sheri Morris clarified that the shampoo assistant training was developed by using part of the cosmetology curriculum, the portion that addressed shampooing and related skills, which accounted for approximately 40 hours. Currently, there are no plans to alter this aspect of the training.
Apart from its time-consuming nature, the training process can also be expensive. While some licensed educators offer training in salons, it remains unclear whether such training has to be paid. Surprisingly, cosmetology schools in Shreveport do not offer specific shampoo classes. Online searches led to the discovery of a New Orleans-based course costing $975.
While some argue for the need to maintain safety standards and professionalism, others question whether the current regulations are excessive and potentially restrictive for aspiring shampoo assistants.
Tennessee once-mandated 300-hour training, which was later repealed after facing a legal challenge.
Brown believes Louisiana should take a similar approach. He says if the cosmetology board doesn’t take it up themselves to make the change, a lawsuit might be the logical next step.