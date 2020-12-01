Following the Nov. 3 election, there is only one congressional seat yet to be determined in Louisiana -- Congressional District 5. And a pair of strong candidates have created an unusual runoff field.
"It is difficult to end up with a Republican versus Republican runoff in Louisiana," said political analyst Jeremy Alford. "With the way our open primary system is shaped you usually end up with the two extremes from the political spectrum."
In the primary, retiring congressman Ralph Abraham's former chief of staff, Luke Letlow, won 33 percent of the vote. State Rep. Lance Harris squeaked into the runoff with 17 percent.
"We thought from day one we would certainly have a runoff, with nine candidates." said Letlow.
"We were very excited to get into the Runoff," said Harris. "We knew we would get there, be there."
Alford looked at both candidates, starting with the top vote-getter.
"You have a quasi-incumbent in Luke Letlow. He's not the incumbent in this race, but he has been endorsed by Ralph Abraham, who holds that seat now. He was Congressman Abraham's chief of staff and he is able to take credit for some of the things the office was able to accomplish."
Alford contrasts Letlow with Harris.
"I think what you are going to hear from Lance Harris in this runoff is that he's a little bit older; that he has held political office before. He has had to push that red or green button on very big issues; that he is the only one in this race that has had to do that."
"I have to vote on legislation," said Harris. "There is a lot of pressure with that."
Even though Letlow has never held elected office, he is unfazed.
"I know the district well. I've served as Ralph Abraham's chief of staff," said Letlow. "I've learned every corner of it. I know the issues. I know the people."
Letlow has received a wide variety of endorsements -- from the current House minority leader in Washington, Kevin McCarthy; to his former boss Abraham--to which Harris says: "I don't think congressional seats in America should be coronated. I don't think the guy in the seat now should be able to say--hey, you need to vote for my guy."
But, Letlow makes no apologies for his relationship with Abraham.
"I believe Ralph Abraham set the bar when it comes to what public service is all about," said Letlow. "I have learned from the best and I've been able to serve at his pleasure in Congress."
As for each candidate's top selling points, Harris points out he has lived in District 5 for 50 years and been in business for 34 years.
"That gives me a very grounded level experience that we need in Washington right now; that common sense. The other thing is, I've spent nine years in the legislature," Harris said.
"It's all about authenticity, not telling the voters what they want to hear but shooting straight. I'm a problem solver and I'm convicted in my conservative principals. I won't ever bend on those, but I will work with anyone who will help this district of this state," Letlow said.
Alford shared some thoughts on how the two strong candidates could play out in the runoff.
"On paper, I think the Harris campaign will make the argument they are going to split the republican vote," said Alford. "I do think Luke Letlow's going to hold onto a very large chunk of what he had in the primary, which was more than a third of the overall vote. That means democrats are the swing vote in this election."
Harrs says he is a staunch conservative, standing for: "I'm pro-life. I've authored pro-life bills. I voted pro-life. I'm pro-Second Amendment. I will defend that to the end. I'm also pro-free enterprise. I believe we have to defend these things."
On the other side -- even though some poke fun at the endorsements Letlow has garnered -- he's proud.
"I'm not getting endorsements just for the sake of getting endorsements," said Letlow. "I'm getting endorsements because they know me, and they know I've gotten results. I will get results in the future."