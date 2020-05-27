Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CADDO AND WEST CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 915 PM CDT... AT 832 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BENTON, OR 12 MILES NORTHWEST OF BOSSIER CITY, MOVING SOUTH AT 20 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, BLANCHARD, BENTON, FOSTERS, DIXIE, FERGUSON AND CROSS LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&