SHREVEPORT, La. -- The American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging both recommend annual mammograms to screen for breast cancer starting at age 40.
“It's a it's a very prevalent form of cancer. One in eight women will develop breast cancer over their lifetime,” said Dr. John Braud, the medical director for CHRISTUS Breast Center. “About one third of all cancers newly diagnosed in women are breast cancer. And early detection has been shown that it reduces mortality by about 26 to 39%."
Many women believe it is only necessary to have a mammogram if they have a family history of breast cancer. But Braud says that is simply not true.
“While it's true that if you do have a family history of breast cancer, your risk of developing cancer is about twice that of an average woman. However, 85% of breast cancers are in women who have no family history,” he said.
So, why every year? Because what doctors look for are changes from previous screens.
“We're looking for things like certain types of calcifications. We're looking for masses, we're looking for areas of puckering or new densities that were not there before,” Braud said.
Some women have what’s called dense breast tissue.
“Dense breast tissue is a result of having a high proportion of glandular tissue in your breast, versus someone who has mostly fatty breast tissue,” explained Braud.
And it can make a mammogram image more difficult to read.
“Fatty breast tissue is kind of what is dark on X-ray, and a dense breast tissue is brighter or whiter, which can be similar to what some cancers can look like,” said Braud.
In those cases, a 3D mammogram may have to be done.
“A 3D mammogram is different in that it's slices of the breast, kind of like a CAT scan,” said Braud. “So we can see through dense glandular tissue with 3D.”
While some women are reluctant to get a mammogram, those who have survived breast cancer will tell you that getting a mammogram probably saved their lives.
Breast cancer survivor, Katherine Kavanaugh, said, “I would tell anyone right now, do not put it off. There are people who think it’s not necessary, or don’t have cancer in their family, or they’re afraid of it. They’re afraid it’s going to be painful. But the earlier the detection, the better your chances are.”
