SHREVEPORT, La. -- Millions of people suffer from migraines every year.
“A migraine headache is a very specific type of headache. ... This terrific pounding headache,” explained Dr. Joseph Sirven, Mayo Clinic neurology professor.
It’s usually on one side of the head. They can last for hours or even days.
“Often, behind the eyes. Lights bother them. They may get sick to their stomach; they may throw up," said Sirven. “They want to be in a quiet room and let it pass.”
For some, it’s a chronic condition that lasts a lifetime. Migraine headaches can be debilitating, making sufferers unable to work, study or socialize, and therefore wreaking havoc on their lives.
So what causes them?
“Activation of a very specific nerve in the face called the trigeminal nerve, and it overreacts," Sirven said.
The trigeminal nerve is the largest and most complex of the 12 cranial nerves. It’s responsible for sensation in the face and motor functions such as chewing. Different people have different headache triggers.
“Everything from weather change ... to menstrual cycle for women, certain foods, particularly foods that are processed that have nitrates, nitrites. Sulfates are problematic, certain things such as red wine and chocolate," he said.
Migraines can also be hereditary.
Some, but not all, people get what’s called a migraine aura. The aura is not the same for all people.
“That warning sign right at the beginning of that migraine. ... Some people will report things such as flashing lights or changes in the light in their vision," Sirven said.
A migraine lasts on average from 4 to 72 hours. Once the pain subsides, sufferers can feel drained, confused and dizzy for the next 24 hours.
The good news?
“There’s tons of exciting new therapies that just didn’t exist as recently as a year ago," Sirven said.
There are now medications you can take at the time you have the headache and preventatives as well. One therapy involves getting a shot of antibodies once a month to prevent migraines for chronic sufferers, Sirven said.
He recommends migraine sufferers talk to their doctor.