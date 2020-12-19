SHREVEPORT, La. -- The holiday season is here and that means presents flying off the shelves and many of those holding them will be flying to new spots to safely celebrate.
"I've come to peace with it. I'm trying to be as safe as I can, washing my hands, using hand sanitizer, social distancing as much as I can," said Aaron Gatti, who was just about to board a plane at Shreveport Regional Airport.
This year the COVID-19 virus has cast an early Grinch-like vibe over what should be the jolliest time of year, and it's weighed heavily on the minds of these holiday travelers.
"I was a little nervous to fly. This is my first time to do it this year since COVID started and quarantine. I'm definitely a little nervous, but as long as everyone is sticking to social distancing and using the hand sanitizer, it makes things a little easier," said Shauna Presto from New York.
When it comes to the numbers this year, COVID-19 has had a major impact. Last year, more than 700,000 people walked through the doors at the regional airport. This year, they're anticipating less than half that amount.
"The last several years there's been an increase in passengers flying in and out of the airport. We had our highest numbers in 14 years last year in 2019. January and February were up double digit percentages as well," said Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport spokesman.
According to the Transportation Security Administration statistics, the number of people passing through airport security nationwide, has been quite a roller coaster in 2020. In April, an average of just 100,000 travelers were taking to the sky. In mid-October, before the holiday travel season started, that average was back over 1 million passengers per day.
"What we have noticed in the last several months is that the numbers continue to climb month over month. Thankfully airlines like United are back to 8 flights a day, which is where they were before everything shut down in March. While Delta has a fewer number of flights they're adding larger planes into the market as well, so that's good news," added Crawford.
On the highways and byways, the global pandemic is expected to have a serious impact on the amount of drivers this holiday season. AAA estimates at least an average of 10% fewer drivers compared to last year, the largest drop in more than a decade.
"You're talking about 5.5 million less drivers on the road from the previous year, 2019 and it's the largest and steepest decrease since the Great Recession of 2008. It's really having an impact on health, but also financial concerns. People are really trying to get their budget to fit this era right now and so it's just impacting everyone's travel plans," said Don Redman of AAA. "You also need to keep in mind that you're wanting to go into areas with greater restrictions because of more outbreaks of COVID. You really have to put that on top of all the other concerns."
Redman adds that whether you're taking a plane, train, or automobile to your holiday destination, remember to keep it safe, buckle up, and follow the CDC guidelines when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing.
Before you leave your home it's best to know what the health protocols are for your destination. Some states may require you quarantine for 14 days after returning from your trip.