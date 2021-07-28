MONROE, La. -- It may seem like all glitz and glamour. But becoming Miss Louisiana goes much deeper than the one-day event most people watch on television.
It takes months, sometimes years of preparation.
A state titleholder in the Miss America system has to be more than pretty. She must be talented, intelligent, and capable of defending her beliefs and opinions.
Hope Anderson Fruge was Miss Louisiana 2011. “It takes a lot of grit. It takess a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice,” she said.
Most candidates are students. So, along with their studies, they must also have a serious focus on being their absolute best.
“It was voice lessons once a week, it was working out every day, watching what what you eat,” said Melissa Clark Whitworth, Miss LA 2003. “It was staying up on current events and knowing what was going on in the world.”
A large portion of the job involves speaking to civic organizations and schools and performing onstage.
“You meet people across the state, 2 to 92. You’re working constantly around the clock,” said Fruge. “You’re up before the sun and down way after the sun sets.”
So, Miss Louisiana contestants have to prove they’re up to the task.
“This requires these young ladies to be exceptional,” said Whitworth. “To not only go to college and keep their grades up, but to be leaders in their communities."
Candidates are judged on knowledge and articulation in both a private interview with a group of judges, which counts as 35% of their preliminary score, and onstage in front of hundreds of people, which is another 15%.
Talent is also a large portion of the score - 35% - and competitors have one minute and thirty seconds to showcase their talent. The final 15% is for evening wear, where candidates are judged on their poise and grace.
The ladies with the highest preliminary scores move on to the final night of competition as the top ten. Preliminary scores are tabulated and account for 40% of the candidates’ final ballot. Onstage interview for the finals is 10%, talent is 35% and evening wear is 15%.
Up until 2018, the Miss America competition and its state preliminaries also had a swimsuit competition. Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America, took over the organization in 2018 and announced Miss America would ditch the swimsuit portion.
Dewana Little is the executive director of the Miss Louisiana Organization. “Miss America is focusing more on community service and also on their social impact statement,” she explained.
There are varying opinions about these changes within the organization.
Meagan Crews, Miss Louisiana 2019, said it is all about connecting.
"I think the transition now is about who is really good at connecting and being able to articulate their message,” she said.
Other former title holders think the swimsuit competition, or at least some form of fitness portion, should be included in the competition.
“I really loved the old Miss America - the classic, nostalgic, iconic Miss America. And I really hope one day we see those roots again,” said Fruge.
Whitworth agrees: “I understand the thought process behind it. I think it’s amazing for young women to feel empowered in their own bodies and for it not to be about how thin you are. I think it’s great. But I think we took it too far,” she said.
The 2021 competition took place over three days, June 17-19, at the Monroe Civic Center.
Two nights of preliminary competition narrow the field to a top 10. Those semifinalists compete on the final night of competition, which is televised.
They answer a question onstage, perform their talent, and walk the runway in evening wear. The field is narrowed to five, and they answer a question about their social impact initiative, a topic of concern they plan to address during their year of service, should they win.
And then finally … the winner is announced.
“Our new Miss Louisiana is Miss Heart of Pilot, Julia Clair Williams!”
And the new Miss Louisiana, Julia Clair Williams, starts a year of service to her state. And she also begins preparing for the Miss America competition, which Fruge said is tough.
“It’s an every day marathon training. It’s not just this little 5K race. You have to go the distance," she said.
The job of Miss America is similar to the job of Miss Louisiana, but it is much more hard core. She is typically on a plane one day, and has several speaking engagements the following day.
That is Miss America’s schedule for 365 days. So state titleholders like Williams have to be at the top of their game to compete.
This year’s Miss America competition is expected to take place in Connecticut in December. The exact dates have not yet been announced.