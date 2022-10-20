HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide.
Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary.
Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But while the bruising has faded, the pain hasn’t gone away.
“When I asked him what happened he said he was attacked by a bully at the playground under the slide," said Klosterman.
On Sept. 19, Holly Klosterman claims her son came home from school beat up and bruised.
“They started to trip me, kick me punch me, and they kicked me in the arm pit," said Cody.
Klosterman says she took him to the emergency room, and he was diagnosed with a mild concussion. A report from a follow-up visit to a doctor the next week showed he was treated for a nightmare disorder and anxiety.
“He told one of his classmates, which this boy overheard, that he had a crush on his best friend that was a boy. And then the extreme name-calling began, derogatory F-bombs continuously. You’re weak, you’re small, you’re tiny," said Klosterman.
Klosterman hired an attorney, who said after the attack on the playground it wasn't the teachers or others on campus but a bus driver who noticed Cody was not acting like himself.
“The most alarming part was that he had been attacked on the playground and there was no supervision and that there was nothing done after the incident," said Amira Makke, Klosterman's attorney.
Makke is representing the Klosterman family and says she is gathering information for the case and working to get the video from the playground.
Klosterman says this isn’t the first time Cody was bullied. Klosterman said she has called his teacher before because of “ugly things” being said to Cody.
“The teacher was like, 'Do you know the child’s name?'" said Klosterman. "I was like, 'No I don’t.' She was like, 'I’ll talk to Cody.' She did not ask Cody who was bothering him.”
The day of the attack, Klosterman called the sheriff’s office; however they told her there wasn’t anything they could do.
“Apparently in Louisiana there’s a law for age of culpability for a child and their actions when it comes to assault and things of that nature. So, if a child is of the age of 10 and below, they are below the age of culpability," said Klosterman.
Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives told KTBS they investigated the bullying complaint then closed the case. They say it’s not a criminal issue; it’s a school issue.
Makke says they are planning to sue. It’s not a settlement they want but a change in the Bossier Schools' system.
“Bossier Parish has already had lawsuits against them for almost identical issues with children in elementary school being beat up on playgrounds, not being supervised as they should have and nothing's being done as regards to disciplinary issues against the assailant," said Makke.
The spokeswoman for the school district says they cannot comment on any sort of bullying investigation. And now that the case is in litigation, there is nothing that can be released, including video KTBS 3 News requested of the playground where Klosterman says the attack happened.
Klosterman's allegations falls in the shadow of a Bossier teen’s death by suicide. The family of Levi Creech, 14, blame bullies for his death on Aug. 27.
Levi was a ninth-grader at Benton High School. Levi’s parents met with school counselors on three occasions to discuss the bullying of their son.
The Creech family has hired attorney Ron Miciotto to represent them in an anticipated lawsuit against the parents of the bullies and the school district.
