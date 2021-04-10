SHREVEPORT, La. - While economist expect GDP to rise this year, job creation is a major concern. Economists say the pandemic will leave its mark in bringing in new positions for years to come, but there is some good news.
For people who have been out of work since the start of the pandemic or have seen jobs dwindle there’s new hope. As Louisiana opens up, more jobs are opening up and places like the Louisiana Workforce Commission are taking steps to connect the unemployed with employers.
“What we did the last few months, we contacted area employers and asked them ‘do you have any job openings’? We will list them on our website for you at no charge,” said Jacques Lasseigne, Louisiana Department of Labor industry sector coordinator.
Lasseigne said Northwest Louisiana alone is adding dozens of jobs to their website daily. As of right now, some 200 jobs remain open.
“We have a ton of jobs in the healthcare industry, for example,” said Lasseigne. "Northwest Louisiana is a good hub for healthcare. You name it, we have everything from certified nursing assistant to registered nurses to a respiratory therapist.”
The jobs range from little to no experience at all to jobs that require certifications and professional level employees.
Competition is fierce, Lasseigne said, adding, “which makes it good for the applicant, actually, because hospitals and nursing homes will do whatever they can to compete for those employees.”
Randy Miller, Career Adventures vice president and general manager, said jobs began to bounce back in the fourth quarter of 2020.
“As we go into 2021, this market is really moving fast,” he said. “I can give you an example, as of last Friday, we were given an order for one of our customers for 60 new people. They have new equipment in. They are adding 20 people for each shift and that’s exciting there.”
That is in the manufacturing industry where hiring is looking healthy.
Miller says oil blending plants are also hiring.
“Those guys are steadily hiring,” said Miller. “We got some larger orders for them as well. it is truly an exciting time.”
For more information and hiring events with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, click here.