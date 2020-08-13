BOSSIER CITY, La. -- When the latest iPhone comes out, two years later that technology is obsolete. Buy a new flat screen smart TV and five years later there's something better and cheaper.
But the Air Force is about to make the biggest upgrade ever on a piece of technology that is more than 60 years old. The B-52 engine, a very familiar sound across Shreveport and Bossier City, will be changed, bringing a different sound to that familiar roar heard across the sky on a regular basis.
"It's an exciting time to be here at Global Strike Command. When you think about the Commercial Engine Replacement Program, the CERP Program for the B-52, it really goes to what's the requirement driver and for us, that's the operational environment. That's making sure we have a relevant bomber force looking down the line," said Col. Mark Pye, deputy director of strategic plans, programs and requirements for Global Strike Command.
"This is a picture of the engine that fell off aircraft 0054 into the Waterloo Baptist Church. Right outside their field out there in southern Bossier City," said Col. Russ Mathers, USAF Retired.
That engine fell off of a B-52 back in 1995. Mathers was on that plane that eventually landed safely back at Barksdale Air Force Base.
But they're not talking about new engines for the B-52 because of that. The "H" model of the B-52's has been around since the early 1960's. Making changes to the aircraft and the engines has been discussed many times.
"I started flying the B-52 in 1988 and they were talking about getting rid of it in 1996. And then they decided to retire it in 2003 and then they pushed that out to 2020, then it was 2040 and now it's 2050," said Mathers.
That's right: 2050. That would be about 90 years in service for these big birds, and for that to happen the Air Force wants new engines.
Pratt & Whitney, G.E. and Rolls Royce are in competition to provide the new engines. Regardless of which company is chosen, there's a consensus of what the new power source would provide.
"Anything today would be much more efficient both fuel wise, longer range, more endurance and probably the bigger thing on that one is that it would cut down on the commitment of tankers the bombers would need to get anywhere in the world," said Col. Warren Ward, USAF Retired/B-52 pilot.
"It's supposed to be a 30% increase in performance, as far as fuel efficiency and a 40% increase in range or endurance," said Mathers.
And with those improvements and other benefits that coincide with modern engines and generators comes opportunities to implement new weapons on a tried and true aircraft.
"Standoff cruise weapons, hypersonics, electronic attack, lasers, directed energy....all sorts of things that we can't even 'think about right now,'" said Mathers.
One thing all of the retirees are "thinking about right now" and during their decades in the cockpit of the B-52 is their true affection for this aircraft and their positive feelings about it being a part of the Air Force for another 30 years.
"It's a crazy good airplane," said Ward.
"For the B-52 to still be able to pull its weight with those brand new sexy airplanes, is really a testament to how this airplane was built," said Mathers.
And for Shreveport-Bossier City residents who get to "enjoy" the bombers flying over local neighborhood day after day, KTBS asked if more modern engines might be easier on the ears.
"The initial analysis says that it will be within FAA noise standards. That has been looked at. But as for how that will play out, I will be looking up and listening just like you guys will (smiles)," said Pye.
The Air Force expects to award the contract to the makers of the new engines in 2021, followed by prototyping and testing. If all goes well new engines would be in use by the mid 2020's.