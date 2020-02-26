SHREVEPORT, La. -- When the Louisiana Legislature gavels in its next session on March 9, it will do so with lots of new faces, a Republican super-majority in the Senate and nearly that in the House.
So, how are all those new lawmakers, not to mention returning veterans, approaching this session? What’s on their minds and what are their top priorities?
“I know we’ll be able to work together,” said newly elected state Rep. Tammy Phelps.
“The vision for how to get there is different on both sides. For me, that's an important issue,” said new Rep. Thomas Pressly.
Phelps and Pressly are freshmen legislators in the Northwest Louisiana delegation. Like anybody headed to Baton Rouge, they have agendas.
“First and foremost is to bring jobs and opportunities to Northwest Louisiana to lower taxes and drive investment. We have to get away from picking winners and losers with economic development; we have to lower the tax rate and let the free market work," Pressly said.
Phelps has an education background and sits on the education committee. She takes a calculated approach to the capital, to go along with varied goals.
“I’m one that believes in having my information and my research,” said Phelps, “I’m very thankful for the researches we have. We’re looking at the minimum wage increase, Medicare—just supporting that, the interest rates and those things are really important.”
First year state Sen. Robert Mills of Bossier Parish got a big boost when was recognized by President Donald Trump during a rally at Century Link arena. He’s got one big issue he wants to accomplish in the upcoming session.
“Tort reform, insurance reform and trying to get our auto insurance rates under control. It’s not a simple task,” Mills added.
Maybe not, but Mills says it’s desperately needed.
“It’s quite involved,” said Mills. "But it is going to put money in the pocket of every single constituent in my district and the people of this state.”
Fellow freshman Sen. Barry Milligan agrees with Mills.
“Tort reform, definitely tort reform,” said Milligan. "That was one of many things we heard when we door-knocked. I just feel that’s what our first measure needs to be.”
Northwest Louisiana lawmakers have many goals, but some inauguration day maneuvering could make things tougher to accomplish. It appeared the Republican majority had decided on Sherman Mack as the next speaker of the House.
But 23 moderate Republicans sided with Democrats to elect Clay Schexnayder. And political analyst Jeremy Alford thinks that could create problems.
“These are folks who spent a lot of money to get some big dollar donors to help get a near super-majority in the house and they couldn’t deliver on the top seat. And if you can’t do that, you really have to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to tackle this thing, if you want to come at it from a conservative standpoint," Alford said.
“It’s hard to see these division among republicans in the House. Those divides, not lasting the entire term," Alford said.
But perhaps all the new faces in the legislature can help ease tensions.
“I think the new faces are good,” said veteran Rep. Alan Seabaugh. “Because everybody comes in with new ideas and a new perspective and can look at things from a different angle.”
Rep. Dodie Horton agrees and is hopeful the new faces and majorities will lead to new ways of getting things done.
“People are so excited to come in and help us create a new Louisiana. And what does that look like? To my district it’s a state that lives within its means; we don’t have a blank checkbook," Horton said.
To that end, Horton supports the disagreements in Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference over the last two years. Disagreements which held up the amount of money that could be used to create the state budget.
Horton says the ‘REC’ should “not spend all that they guess-timate we’re going to take in. Louisiana creates its own deficit year after year and there’s no need to continue to do that.”
And, of course, the list of issues to be dealt with, never ends.
“There’s a lot of Medicare fraud,” said Seabaugh. "And in 2021, we’re going to have to re-draw not only the state House and Senate lines, but the congressional lines. Criminal justice reform a couple of years ago — some of it has worked and some of frankly has not.”
“It’s just so important that we get the governor to work with us," said Mills.
But if he doesn’t, Seabaugh said: “We do have the potential to override vetoes. I doubt we go that far, but we may.”
Horton says common sense needs to prevail in the Capital, and maybe peace. And Seabaugh agrees, adding, “I think Louisiana is tired of the partisan fighting of the governor and the House going at each other.”
No doubt, that’s true.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, the former state treasurer, believes education and jobs should be the legislature’s top priorities. And says he’ll help any way he can.
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson said he hopes all leaders can work together in a bi-partisan manner.