On the other side of the railroad tracks at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, Kristie Brown was given a second chance.
"For years I had anger and hate in my heart," said.
Now, Brown is telling her story to other women.
"It was a dark time, a very dark time for me. I lost a lot of friends, faith and people lost trust in me. Two years before I came here, I lived in a dark room,” Brown added. “I never knew if it were light or dark outside."
Brown was in a bad car accident 15 years ago. She was dropping her daughter off at school when a school bus rear ended her. The impact was so severe, the trunk of Brown's car became her back seat. The injuries she suffered from the accident haunted her for years to come.
"They said surgery would probably cause me more problems, so they just started prescribing me painkillers," Brown said.
And that's when her addiction began. For years, she hid it from her daughter, family and employer. Once the pain medicine prescriptions stopped, she spend about four years buying them off the street.
She didn't care who she hurt to get them.
"It never scared me, I just had it in my mind I was getting them and that's what I did, no matter what the cost was," Brown said.
Once Brown’s family caught wind of the problem, her mother suggested she visit the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission for help. Brown insisted she wouldn’t stay there long and could break the addiction on her own.
That's why she stayed in the back row and kept to herself, which isn't uncommon for people who first join.
"What we were seeing in the past, if we didn't take care of the whole person -- mind, body and spirit -- they would leave and come back,” said the Rev. Larry Otwell. “It was like a rotating door. They'd come back again."
But one day, one of Otwell's messages touched Brown. She understood she wasn't perfect and everyone makes mistakes. But she realized she could learn from it and teach others going through the same thing.
"I try to speak to every lady who comes in, because I know they're scared,” cried Brown. “I know how they feel, that's what I tell them. I came through that door like you did."
Donna Otwell, director of the women’s and children’s program, says about 90 percent of women who come to the Rescue Mission are leaving some type of domestic violence situation, which typically stems into an addiction of some sort to help the women cope.
Not every person who enters their door leaves successfully, but Donna Otwell says Brown's story is helpful toward others who are struggling.
"They can see she once was here, but now she's here. She is doing so well, maybe that is possible for me, too. It's like a snowball effect. It's encouraging for them to see that can happen in their lives too," Donna Otwell added.
Brown was the first person to graduate the ministry internship program more than a year ago. Now, she works there full time counseling other women and teaching classes.
"It just touched me, God told me he forgave me and loved me," Brown said.
Larry Otwell says their mission has changed a bit over the years. It's not just a shelter, but a place that offers around eight programs for those battling something, from long term recovery, to transitioning back into society.
If you or someone you love needs help, click on the link here.