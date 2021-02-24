This is the second part of a two-part story on Jared Panther's heart journey.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jared Panther had major open heart surgery on Sept. 8. He got a new aortic valve replacement, an aneurism repair and a double coronary bypass.
Post surgery, he developed fluid around his heart, and then around his lung. Once that was fixed, it was on to cardiac rehabilitation.
“Right before I started rehab, I wasn't going too far. I would walk probably to the end of the driveway, to the mailbox,” said Panther.
So, he had a long way to go. But he had a specific goal in mind. Prior to surgery, Panther and his wife scheduled a trip to their happy place -- Disney.
“It was one of my goals to be able to make it back to Disney as scheduled and not have to reschedule that,” Jared said.
He knew he faced a tough journey. The team at Christus Cardiac Rehab put him on a 12-week program, three days a week. It started with an assessment.
Sherry Free, a registered nurse with Christus Cardiac Rehab explains: “We’re listening to the heart or listening to the lungs, or getting a baseline heart rhythm on them. We're looking at their lab work, we're reconciling medications.”
And they developed a baseline starting point. The rehab team focused on more than just physical rehabilitation. They consider what they do a healing ministry and give patients hope for the future.
“We teach them lifestyle modifications through exercise, through nutrition, and what we call healthy mindset. Those are the three core pillars to our program,” said Free.
“Those ladies are great,” said Panther. “They're all very nice and encouraging. And they help you with your diet and help you with just doing what exercises you think you can do.”
Exercises are largely cardio, including treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines, and other machines that help to strengthen the body’s core.
Gradually they pick up the pace.
“Each week, we try to progress the patient, it just depends on how they're feeling,” said Free.
“I knew every Tuesday when I came back, because that was her sneaky day where she bumped things up. And I looked at my little card and I’d say, ‘Huh.’ So that was our kind of joke, where Tuesday was the bump, bump day,” said Panther.
When his 12 weeks were finished, Panther felt that rehab had done more for him than just make him physically stronger.
“They don't just make you exercise, they work on your mind and your diet as well, to try and make sure you're completely better when you leave rehab,” he said.
“He's definitely what we consider one of our rock stars, they just had great progression,” Free said about Jared. “And what was really great about Mr. Panther, too, he had a hunger for the knowledge. He was someone that was really, just kind of like a sponge, he really wanted the information. And because of that, partnered with his exercise, I truly believe that's why he did so well.”
He now encourages others to stay the course.
“I saw a lot of people come into rehab, and they would do it for three or four weeks, like I feel fine, and then they quit. I hope they're still doing better. But you need to finish it,” said Panther.
So, did Panther make it to Disney?
On a video the rehab team filmed of Panther on his graduation day, he said with joy, “I’m going to Disney World!”
“And I wouldn’t give that up for the world. Because that's time when we get to spend together as a couple and just do us,” he said smiling.