SHREVEPORT, La. - If you like art, programs for seniors, or enjoy other community services, odds are funding to help pay for these programs comes from Census data.
“The services are things like transportation, buses, getting people to places they need to go like grocery shopping, providing more meals. We are very fortunate here in Bossier. We don’t have a waiting list for our services, so when people call, we are able to get the services started or them very quickly,” said Tamara Crane, Bossier Council on Aging executive director.
So the more people participate in the Census, the more programs will benefit from federal funding. Bossier’s Art Council is another program funded mainly by the data received every 10 years in the census survey. They help out local artists by giving them a space to showcase their art.
“We don’t get federal funding for the arts. We rely on the city’s funding which comes directly from the number of people that are here in our area,” saod Robin Jones, Bossier Arts Council executive director. “There are opportunities for artists who are in the same place we are. They are not getting federal funding but they have to have a place to show their artwork. And if we don’t get those dollars none of those things would exist."
The Bossier Arts Council also has a student art program. They get to showcase the students’ art with pride.
“We’ve had more sculpture than ever so we want to include more mediums and more students and just keep on showcasing the student work that’s in here,” said Jones.
These are just a few reasons why local programs are urging residents to take a few minutes of their time and fill out the census. Ten years ago, the Census was mainly done by mail. Now people will have three options: online, by mail or over the phone.
For those who are not tech-savvy, or prefer to have face-to-face help, know that there are options.
“The Census is a confidential form but if you need help, we certainly don’t have any problem with that, because we do want to make sure it gets completed,” said Crane.
Residents can go to the nearest public library and get help. Also, Council of Aging locations will also be helping people complete the survey.
Some people may get a letter with a code to log in the Census web page to fill and complete the survey. However, if you do not wish to complete the survey online, that letter should include a phone number for further assistance.
Unfortunately, scammers see the Census as an opportunity to scam people, especially senior citizens.
You may receive a phone call from a Census employee; however, some information should never be asked or answered.
“One thing that we want our seniors to know is that they would never ask for their social security number, any bank or credit card information, political information. Those are things that are not important with the Census,” stressed Crane.
Fear of scammers should not stop people from participating in the Census, Crane said. Instead know what information can be asked and what should not.
To find out more information on how to fill out the census and ways to avoid being a victim of a scam, visit 2020Census.gov.