SHREVEPORT, La. - Wanda Lyons has known for years she ran a high risk of one day needing a valve replacement.
"I've had a narrowing of my aortic valve for several years and my cardiologist had been following it," she said.
Aortic stenosis is one of the most common and most serious heart valve disease problems. The aortic valve is like a gateway between the right and left side of the heart. If it doesn't fully open, the heart can fail.
Lyons' heart was damaged as a young child.
"I had rheumatic fever and it left some damage to the valve," she said.
That one day she knew was coming, hit her about a year ago.
"I started noticing that I didn't have the stamina that I used to have. Like taking care of the garden and mowing the lawn, I'd have to stop two or three times just to catch my breath," Lyons said.
Some other common symptoms of aortic stenosis are chest pain as the heart strains to pump enough blood through the compromised valve, heart palpitations, dizziness and light-headedness.
ACS cardiologist Dr. Rodney Reeves was asked to consider Lyon's case for a procedure known as TAVR.
"TAVR is an acronym for Trans-Catheter Aortic Valve replacement. It's a technique where we fix a problem with the aortic valve through procedure that's actually done through a leg artery," said Reeves.
The alternative is open heart surgery. Six months ago, the FDA deemed TAVR safe for a wider range of patients, about the same time of Lyon's surgery.
"They did cat scans, all to see if I was a candidate for this because not everyone is," said Lyons.
If Lyons sounds more knowledgeable than most, that's because she is. She retired as a nurse after 45 years.
"It's always different when you're the focus," said Lyons.
Plus, Lyons was once an ACS nurse; she was one of their own.
"Wanda was a great asset to us. She's a wonderful person," says Reeves.
While she knew what to expect, Lyons said she was surprised the TAVR procedure was so easy.
"It was just a puncture wound in the leg," Lyons said.
The whole procedure was done in three hours.
"So, I went in about 8:30. The procedure was over at 11:30. By 4, everything was out, all the lines were out except one I-V. And 6 that afternoon, I was making four laps around the nurse’s station," Lyons said.
"It's moved from a procedure where people are typically in the hospital for three to five days for monitoring afterwards to nowadays most of our patients go home the next day," said Reeves.
And that was true for Lyons. She left the hospital and now spends her free time at Christus Louisiana Athletic Club, where she exercises a few times a week. And she's found a new favorite.
"I joined a Thai chi class. That is so much fun," said Lyons.
“We are so happy for God's grace and her hard work; it's been a good outcome for her," Reeves says.
Lyons says she feels better than she has in years. “Replacing a heart valve is a big deal. And I don't think I got any special attention because I'm a nurse. I think this is what they do every day," she added.
There are three types of TAVR heart valves that have been approved by the FDA allowing cardiologists to find the best valve for each patient.