DALLAS, Texas -- Staying home during the coronavirus outbreak has allowed some people to reconnect with old loves, like playing the piano. The extra time at home may have sparked a piano renaissance.
For centuries and still today the piano inspires.
“Before the radio, every home had a piano. It was not a luxury,” said piano consultant Hale Ryan. “For many years we had intuitive benefits of what it does. But we know that it affects certain areas of the brain.”
Ryan has sold pianos around the world.
“I just placed high end pianos, this $200,000 piano in a doctor’s home, because they understand the value of music and what it does and they are under more stress now than ever,“ said Ryan.
And what was a lack of time to play piano, the quarantine returned in abundance.
“People are rediscovering the simple things, the pleasures of life that were normally too busy to discover or rediscover,” said Ryan.
“My practicing has gone through the roof and the floor of my apartment,” said Allegra Fisher, who moved from New York from Dallas and has reconnect with students, like reporter Brenda Teele's son, Pierce.
“I have to make sure I’m communicating very clearly, what exactly I’m asking my students to do, how to do it because I can’t just say, scoot over let me show you," Fisher explained.
And seeing a familiar face, especially now, helps. “It’s really hard for kids. I said to myself, if Mr. Rogers can be a neighbor I can too,” said Fisher.
For young and old the piano has provided solace in the midst of uncertainty.
“This is therapeutic for them; this is their escape." Ryan said.
Perhaps because music is a world within itself when it feels like the world has fallen out of tune, “We are seeing this renaissance of the piano that we haven’t seen in previous crisis,” said Ryan.