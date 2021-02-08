Plans moving forward on new Texarkana VA Clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas - Veterans in the Texarkana region soon will be receiving medical services from a new facility.
The new Texarkana Community Based Outreach Center, located in the 5700 block of Summerhill Road on the Texas side, has more space and added services to allow staff to expand health care to even more veterans in the four states area.
The ML James Construction Company started work in mid-June. After a rainy start, company president Mark James said the new clinic is back on track to be completed next fall.
"It did slow us down in the beginning, but I feel like we've made up ground. Worked a lot of weekends. Everyone has come together to push and get back on schedule," said James.
The Texarkana CBOC is operated by the Shreveport VA Medical Center. The current clinic in Texarkana, Arkansas opened in 2003.
Administrative officer Charles Jordan said they serve about 5,000 veterans in the Texarkana area. But he believes that number will increase by the time the new facility opens.
"Right now, we're receiving veterans as far out as De Queen, Arkladephia, and as far over as Sulphur Springs. We'll have a larger facility to address more veterans and their needs," said Jordan.
The new VA clinic is 24,000 square feet, which is twice the space as its current facility.
Besides the added space, the new facility will include expanded audiology, primary care, mental health and lab services.
"In addition to that, we'll be able to offer new services in the form of physical therapy and counseling in mental health service," said Jordan.
Due to the variety of new and expanded services in Texarkana, Jordan said veterans will not have to travel as much as to Shreveport or Little Rock.
"Our goal is to make sure we can decrease our wait time and improve access," said Jordan.
Staff at the current clinic treats about 22,000 veterans every year. With the new facility, Jordan believes they'll be able to complete 45,000 to 50,000 appointments in a year.
"By allowing us to modernize the building we'll definitely be able to accommodate new veterans and younger veterans. We see many of them leaving their military services and return home," said Jordan.
Planning for the project started about 10 years ago. The cost to build the new clinic is $5 million.