SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Port of Caddo-Bossier on the Red River has more than 3,500 acres of land and approximately 1,800 acres available for development.
"We know that for every acre that we develop, there's a related number of jobs," said Executive Director Eric England.
England said there's room for more development and potential tenants are taking a look at the port.
There are barge loading docks, railroad tracks, and roads leading to state Highway 1. Eighteen companies call the port home and employ about 1,900 people.
"Our numbers in terms of job creations are in the thousands," said England.
LSU Professor Loren C. Scott wrote in his annual Louisiana Economic Outlook report that activity at the Port of Caddo-Bossier is a helpful source of stability for the metropolitan statistical area during the pandemic. Despite the positive outlook, the port lost employees last year.
Benteler Steel temporarily reduced its workforce from 530 to 180 after the shutdown from COVID-19 damaged the oil and gas extraction industry. Companies at the port that kept the majority of their employees are Omni Specialty Packaging, which manufactures, markets, and distributes lubricants and chemicals to automotive and industrial markets in the United States and internationally.
Another company is Sports South. It's the country's oldest and largest single-source distributor of firearms, ammunition, and accessories.
Morris & Dickson, a pharmaceutical products wholesaler, also kept its employees. Ronpak, which makes custom paper bags, packaging, and food wraps, weathered the pandemic. So did Pratt industries, which makes 100% recycled boxes and displays.
England has been tight-lipped on which companies are eyeing the port to move in and bring more jobs.
Scott believes the area's recovery depends heavily on the port, Ochsner Health System and the Cyber Research Park in Bossier City.
Bossier Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Johnson said new jobs at the port could make it a bigger player in the Shreveport-Bossier city economy.
"It means more dollars in the area. It means that we're going to see better roads and we're going to see better schools because they'll bring families in with them and with their new jobs coming in and with them paying the additional tax dollars, that means we will have more tax dollars as well," Johnson said. "With improvements such as water, sewer, natural gas, electricity and you create the ideal greenfield site for an industry to locate, that will lead to dollar investment for the community, and most importantly job creation."