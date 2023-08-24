BELCHER, La. -- Some farmers in northern Caddo Parish could soon become very rich, but it won't be from higher prices for corn or cotton or soybeans.
It will come from leasing their land to a company -- a company that isn't talking about what they have planned for the area.
Belcher is the perfect picture of rural Louisiana with rich farmland with rows and rows of corn or cotton. Population: 250.
Life here is characterized by its serenity and the calm and peacefulness that comes with wide open spaces.
It's those same wide open spaces that have attracted the attention of a company called Caddo Parish Solar, LLC.
"Instead of looking at cotton fields or corn fields you'll be looking at shiny metal panels, gleaning in the sunlight from daylight to dark," said David Henderson, who lives right outside of Belcher. "I've got friends on both sides of things. Where some of my friends, it'll be monetarily good for them, other friends they'll lose their livelihood."
It's hard to pin down exactly how much some landowners will make by leasing their property, but the police chief in Belcher says he's heard that a section of land, 640 acres, could bring in almost a half-million dollars, every year.
You don't have to be a farmer to know that it's hard work and long days. Some years the yield is good. Some years are not so good. Who wouldn't sign an agreement to lease their property for that kind of money?
Then your only work is taking some very large checks to the bank. Getting answers on exactly what is planned in this area is hard.
Not much is known about Caddo Parish Solar except the few things found in public records. The company was incorporated less than two years ago in Delaware and appears to have offices in North Carolina.
Caddo Parish Solar has not returned any calls from KTBS asking for information.
It's the same cold shoulder the company has been giving to the mayor of Belcher, Jennifer Fant, and her husband the police chief, Major Fant.
"We've spent a large part of our money to pass the zoning," said Jennifer Fant. "The zoning was set in place to kind of keep the village the way it is. We wanted to keep it as kind of a quaint, small place."
Major Fant and the mayor are worried about zoning, because they've heard that the solar farm is being developed in connection with the Port of Caddo-Bossier. They also believe the port commission has the legal right to overrule or ignore local city ordinances including zoning laws.
KTBS 3 news contacted Zazell Dudley, the port commission's economic development director, who said she has never even heard of Caddo Parish Solar. When asked if the port commission had the power to supersede local ordinances, she responded only by saying that the port commission is always "in compliance with the law."
While Dudley would not directly answer the question, the state representative for the area says the port commission does have that kind of power.
"The Caddo Bossier Port Commission actually has the authority to override any local ordinances even though Belcher may have ordinances that they keep them out of Belcher," said state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City.
A map provided to KTBS 3 news indicates the areas highlighted in green have already been secured by the solar company, and that they're in discussions with the other landowners, highlighted on the map in yellow.
Finally, McCormick is also worried that the port commission might allow the company to skip out on paying local property taxes for several years, taxes that help pay for such things as police and fire protection.
McCormick says leaders in Belcher aren't the only ones having trouble getting answers.
"Like I said, we're not getting any feedback," said McCormick. "Even me as a state representative, I'm not getting any feedback, that you know, when people are hiding things from the people, and maybe hiding is not the right word, but when they're not forthcoming with information to the people or to the people's representatives that's a that's a huge concern."