NATCHITOCHES, La. - It is a small town in northeast Louisiana tucked deep behind cotton fields, trees and the Cane River but for a quiet place in the middle of nowhere, Natchitoches has big events year-round and people are constantly frequenting little shops and boutiques. So how does Natchitoches stay so busy?
Arlene Gould is one of the many reasons people can not get enough of Natchitoches and one of the few, of what's called the "real magnolias" of the town.
“We have quite a few steel magnolias running around town here to make things happen,” Gould said. “I always say it is an easy sell because Natchitoches is such a wonderful community. There are so many people who take part in different aspects of the community.”
Gould knows she can not do it alone. She connects with several organizations to make things happen. But she has the personality and experience that just makes people want to keep coming back.
“Well to be honest with you, it started when I was at Northwestern (State University) at the tourist commission handing out brochures on weekends. That was like many decades ago. It has kind of come full circle,” Gould said.
Now, she is the director of the Natchitoches Tourism and Visitors Bureau. But she is more than just an employee; she is a go-getter.
“Ya’ll in town for the weekend?" Gould asked a group of visitors walking down Front street.
Gould does not just lead people places and tell them where to go, she will take you there herself.
“I honestly believe people have to experience things because it just makes the memory," she said. "I can talk until I am blue in the face to tell you all about these things, but once you actually experience it for yourself, you will take it to heart and then you will go out and tell people.”
Business owners are more than appreciative of Gould's help and all the ladies behind the scenes bringing them more customers to small places like Kaffie-Frederick Inc. that’s been going strong for 157 years.
“They do an excellent job and we are very fortunate to have them,” store owner, Luke Fredrick said.
Judy Davis, owner of Hello Dolly ladies boutique, said she's also grateful for Arlene.
“She is pretty good with what she does," Davis said. "We are proud to have her. She is always smiling and walking these streets.”