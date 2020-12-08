SHREVEPORT, La. -- Redistricting is virtually upon Louisiana again. It's a process that follows each census.
Redistricting sets the electoral boundaries that determines who is represented by whom. Every elected entity must redraw its boundaries once census data is official.
Redistricting is more about the people involved than politics or parties — although that plays a role. There are stories of best friends no longer speaking after going through the redistricting process. The pandemic will push redistricting further down next year's calendar, but once it begins it could be divisive.
“Once we get into the new year, it’s going to be the hottest political issue around," said political analyst Jeremy Alford.
And that issue is redistricting or redrawing Louisiana’s legislative and congressional boundaries. Let's start with the legislative.
“We have 105 representative districts, 39 senate districts and each has to have the same number of people," said state Rep. Alan Seabaugh (D-Shreveport),
Redistricting takes place after each census. Ten years ago, the median number of people in a legislative representative district was 43,000. Individual districts must come within 5% of the median.
“That means the district has to grow or shrink,” said Alford, “depending on the conditions there. We could see some big changes in north and central Louisiana where the numbers seem to fluctuate.”
Redistricting also affects Louisiana’s congressional districts.
“One of the biggest things we have to do as a state,” Seabaugh said, “is redraw the state's six congressional districts.”
Keep in mind, states redistrict, but, “Congress reapportions,” said Seabaugh. "Based on the population of the country they do reapportionment. Some states are going to gain congressional districts, and some states are going to lose congressional districts.”
Ten years ago, Louisiana lost a congressional district. This time around, “The preliminary numbers we’ve got indicate we’re probably not going to lose a congressional district,” said Seabaugh.
“I think it is unavoidable that our congressional districts do not change.” Alford said.
Next year will mark Alford’s third time through the redistricting process.
“It is the only time you are going to see members of congress lobbying state legislators,” Alford said.
“Absolutely, yes,” agreed Seabaugh. "You will have national Democrats coming in trying to get us to draw districts that can be won by Democrats. National Republicans will come in and try to make sure they protect Republican majorities where they are.”
But Alford says that signals something of a break from the past.
“Usually the lobbyists and special interests steer clear of the capital during redistricting because it is seen as an internal matter. It is going to be a very heated process this year. I think with each passing year we’ve seen more and more partisan involvement and partisan dollars come into our elections — and I think that is going to translate into that kind of interaction in redistricting," Alford said.
The entire process is extremely important for the future of the state.
“I do take that responsibility very seriously because it is going to affect who represents Louisiana over the next decade. You have to think about it from a fairness standpoint," Seabaugh said.
“This will be the first time Louisiana will carry out redistricting with a Republican majority in the Legislature,” said Alford. “Just because they have a Republican majority in both chambers does not mean they can redraw lines just to support their fellow Republicans. They’re going to have to do this fairly and in a very public fashion.”
Seabaugh’s first session after election to the legislature in 2010 found him deeply involved in the redistricting process.
“I will be the only member of the House there in 2021 when we do it, that was also there in 2011,” Seabaugh said, “and it was one of the most divisive sessions I’ve been through.”
Seabaugh’s best guess for when the process will begin is at the end of the next regular session — slated to begin in April.