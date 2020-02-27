BENTON, La. -- ArkLaTex residents are well-acquainted with the oil and gas industry. A lot of people around here have made lots of money and benefited from what the soil has provided to the local economy.
In recent years, an old oil and gas field has picked up interest from at least one Texas company.
The area is the Benton Field, a continuously producing oil and gas site since the mid-1940's.
But in 2016, there was a shot in the arm with new life for the business on this land after Empresa Energy acquired the Benton Field. Empresa has drilled five new horizontal wells over the past four years. They got permits in January for two more. Then in February they applied to the state for three more production units.
"They need water to drill the wells and they need a lot of water to frack," said Bill Foord of William Foord Water Well Drilling.
So where is all that water coming from?
"There are two or three ponds that were already there. On 7 Pines, there's a couple of ponds that have sold water and over in Dalriple," said Foord.
Another water resource for the wells is Cypress-Black Bayou.
"A lot of people don't understand these lakes were created under legislation for agriculture, industry, a secondary water source for the town of Benton, Bossier City and also recreation. So we have to entertain it because they were set up that way," said Robert Berry, Cypress-Black Bayou executive director.
But, this is a first. The Cypress-Black Bayou recreation area has never sold water for oil and gas drilling before. According to Berry, Empresa contacted them about three years ago about the possibility of selling water.
That possibility came to fruition with an agreement signed in October between a company out of Bossier City called Hydroline and the Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District.
"Hydroline gave us $20,000 dollars up front as good faith money that they would buy within a two-year period. We're going to be selling the water in the first contract we've negotiated with them at eight cents a barrel. So two of these wells could bring in roughly an average of $12,000 to $15,000," said Berry
So where does that money go and who benefits? Berry said the No. 1 priority is paying back a bond from 2014 that was used to update the park and lakes.
"A lot of this money will go back in to paying back the bond quicker, get that out of the way. But also it will be up to the board. But if we get one year behind us we would definitely want to offset some of the costs that have been incurred by the land owners and the general public in the last two years," said Berry
And he believes this could be just the start of something really big for the area.
"Over a five-year master plan that Empresa presented to us over three years ago, I will tell you it's a very large number of wells that they're looking at doing up here and it will be hugely beneficial to the district and hopefully we can pass that on to not only the land owners, but the general public," said Berry.
With the drilling that's going on now and all of the possibilities for the future is there a chance they could sell too much water -- that it could hurt the lake, the land owners or the environment?
"I think it's a good idea. Right now there's enough water running over to frack. ... No telling how many wells. If they're going to sell water when it's running over, it should not be a problem. I mean millions of gallons of water end up in the Red River from this lake eventually," said Foord.
The contract between Cypress-Black Bayou and Hydroline states that if the water level was to drop two feet below pool stage, if they were in the middle of a fracking job, they would be allowed to complete the job. But then would have to stop pulling water until the levels were back to pool stage.
"All the hydrologist tests the company has presented to us, plus our own engineer that we have, Beast Engineering, the studies we have done ... just two of these wells and a complete frack job you won't even see a quarter inch difference in the lake levels. And like I say, right now we are looking for places to put water," said Berry.
Another area where some have concerns is with how this activity could impact the water aquifers and local wells. This is a map that shows you the aquifer and the different routes water is taking underground.
Bill Foord has been drilling wells in the area for close to 40 years.
"They don't even start fracking until they're well below the water aquifer. The Wilcox (aquifer) is what we have here and it's on the average about 250 feet deep. I mean they haven't even started a 17,000 foot gas well at 250 feet," said Foord.
Empresa spokesperson Ricky Harris sent the following statement to KTBS: "Our activity should not affect shallow water wells. Empresa sets multiple casing strings across fresh water reservoirs per State of Louisiana regulations. Stimulation of reservoirs at almost two miles deep does not affect very shallow water supply reservoirs that exist and are used in Bossier Parish."
Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources said no one has contacted his department with any concerns about what is going on at the Benton Field. He also said their focus is safety, protecting land owners mineral rights and water usage.
"We make sure we know the source of the water and if you're trying to go with ground water hitting it hard with an industrial well that we get proper notification so we can go over and make sure that the aquifer in the area can handle it and failing that, that you've gone to surface water," said Courreges.