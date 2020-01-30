BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Every U.S. Air Force base has its own police force known as Security Forces. These airmen are trained in law enforcement and combat arms to protect and serve their fellow airmen around the clock with similar responsibilities as civilian officers. They respond to emergencies, direct traffic and even investigate crimes on base.
When Security Forces on Barksdale Air Force Base has an encounter with someone who is disobeying an order, whether it’s a civilian or an airman on base, they put all their skills to work. They have an exercise called Red Man.
“It’s basically a deescalate-escalation type of exercise,” said SSgt. Greg Banks, a member of BAFB's Security Forces.
Some airmen say this is one of the hardest part of their training because they have to practice hitting each other with a baton. And it gets physical.
“It’s the physical aspect. We actually hit them. If they don’t have their hand up, you hit them. We tell them, hey cover your face so you don’t get knocked out. It’s very physical,” said Banks.
There are also real life scenarios they play out using giant screens. Technology plays an important role when it comes their training. These airmen use a system called Multiple Interactive Learning Objective System or MILO for short.
“It is a fully immersive system that we as Security Forces on base can use to immerse our officers in a safe environment, situations they may encounter while patrolling BAFB,” said TSgt. Josh Seebohm.
While using MILO, these airmen do not have to wear headsets like the ones civilians would use with virtual reality. The system is very similar to virtual reality and these airmen get to practice with real guns. They install sensors to the guns and practice shooting their targets.
They practice for hours and play different scenarios every single time. Then, they debrief and talk about what they could’ve done better and discuss techniques.
“So we put them in a situation and it’s their job to respond to something. One hundred percent of it is controllable, but it gives that muscle memory and that familiarization on their part for when they do experience something like it on the field,” Seebohm said.
They have different protocols and ways to approach every situation. Although they do carry loaded guns, using deadly force would be their last resort. Instead they would use a taser gun to try and detain someone who is disobeying an order.
“You really want to shoot them on the upper back and lower leg to get the full body tense and get him under control. This way you can control the suspect,” said SSgt. Brandon Fail
Security Forces demonstrated how they deploy a taser gun. Once the airman pulls the trigger, the taser gun will only run for 5 seconds. However, if the suspect continues to move and tries to run away, these airmen can pull the trigger until the suspect is cuffed.
But what does it feel like to get hit with a stun gun?
“Your muscles tense up like that Charlie horse throughout your whole body. Every muscle you have just tenses up you can’t control yourself," Fail said. “I’ve never had 5 seconds feel so long."
Security Forces train their airmen continuously. If you would like to learn more about their training or would like to join security forces, visit https://www.airforce.com/careers/detail/security-forces