Sevier County voters support building new hospital after one closes

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - Nearly one and five Americans live in rural areas, and depend on their local hospital for medical care.
With rural hospitals closing across the country, it means longer driver times for patients needing immediate attention.
For nearly a year, residents in Sevier County, Ark., have been without a hospital, but thanks to citizen support, construction is now underway for a new hospital.
A recent study published in the Journal of Surgical Research shows 25 rural hospitals closed over the last decade in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Physicians say that could be significant in medical emergencies such as a heart attack, stroke, or traumatic injury.
"Some of those counties are suffering population decline. One thing about Sevier County is that's not happening here," explained Steve Cole, SCMC board chairman.
Last year, De Queen Medical Center closed following months of financial struggles, out-of-state ownership mismanagement and fraud.
The closure left more than 17,000 people in Sevier County without emergency medical care. Cole began working with other county and city leaders to find a solution.
"We knew this hospital couldn't make it on it's own because the environment is very difficult for critical access hospitals to do that," said Cole.
In October 2019, Sevier County voters approved a one-cent sales tax to help fund construction and maintenance of a new 12-bed hospital. The sales tax will support the Sevier County Medical Center indefinitely.
"Not only do we have the support of the citizens, but we have the support of our doctors and nurse practitioners that's a big difference for us," said Cole.
Due to government mandates, critical access facilities must be 35 miles apart.
With hospitals already in Nashville, Ashdown and Idabel, Judge Greg Ray says the county was restricted on where they could build. For that reason, the 42,000-square foot facility will be constructed on the east side of Highway 81, just a few miles north of De Queen. The estimated price tag is $24 million.
"I can't emphasize enough of how important this is going to be to Sevier County, not just for a hospital, but for economic development," Ray said.
The new hospital, said Ray, will create better health care, and serve as the life-blood of the community.
Rural hospitals are often one of the largest employers in the town where they're located.
"It will be 100 plus jobs just in the hospital and who knows what going to transpire from that. There maybe be some doctors offices put here we don't know," Ray said.
A board of Sevier County residents will oversee hospital operations. The new facility is expected to open in February 2022.