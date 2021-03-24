BOSSIER CITY, La. — Many businesses and industries in the United States have taken a huge hit since the pandemic hit. One industry that has not seen negative affects and has actually thrived is the real estate market.
"Oh my gosh, the market right now is hot,” said Opha Phillips, Remax Services realtor.
"This is the hottest market I've seen here," added Dianne Gibson, another Remax Services realtor.
It doesn’t matter if it’s a new build or an existing home, historically low interest rates have brought a selling and buying bonanza to the ArkLaTex.
"Our market really picked up around the August and September time frame last year and it has only continued to get faster paced. As soon as we put a house on the market it often goes within a few days," said Gibson.
"We have so many buyers and not enough homes," said Phillips.
"I really started looking heavy when the mortgage rates started to go down around August. As time progressed throughout the summer it just became harder fo find one. You'd find something and call the agent, they'd say sorry we've already had an offer on it. Or you'd call somebody and it was two days after it was listed and they'd say we've had four offers on this one. Then I found another one, two days later no offers, then an all cash offer. So endless opportunities gone by the wayside," said Scott Lawson, a Bossier resident.
And all of this is happening in the middle of a pandemic.
"People either refinancing for a lower rate, people refinancing to upgrade their home and do some remodeling, people consolidating debt ... but then people just buying houses," said Rocky Maddox, Litton Mortgage vice president.
They've got so much work flowing through the offices at Litton Mortgage that Maddox more than doubled his staff in the last year.
And this is happening all across the country. According PR Newswire and Redfin.com, in January the median home sale price increased 15% year over year. Pending home sales were up 30% year over last year and 43% of homes that went on the market accepted an offer within the first two weeks.
Locally, price per square foot is up, sale price is up and average days on the market is down. For example, in the 71111 zip code, which is north Bossier, the average days on market in January 2020 was 75; in 2021, it was 61.
Nobody really knows when this will slow down or end, but for those ready to jump in a real estate expert has some advice sellers.
"We're going to put it on the market, and you better be ready to go, because if it's priced right and it's staged ... it's going to be gone," said Phillips.
And, for buyers, Phillips said, "If you see something you like, you better jump on it, don't wait. Don't try to see if you can find five other homes, because they may not be there when you come back.”
U.S. home sales overall in 2020 surged to their highest level in 14 years, fueled by those ultralow interest rates that stayed in the 2's and 3's on average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.