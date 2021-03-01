Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Monday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of bayou bottoms. The boat ramp park at Dixie Inn is completely flooded at this point. &&