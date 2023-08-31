SHREVEPORT, La. - The mosquito, already regarded as the world’s deadliest creature due to its role in transmitting diseases, has become an even greater menace for residents of the southern United States. Emerging reports indicate that the mosquito population in the region is now carrying two diseases that have rarely been seen here before: malaria and dengue.
Experts are attributing this shift to rising temperatures.
“As the temperature rises, even by a half a degree or a 10th of a degree, that allows mosquitoes to be a little more efficient in their breeding further north,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, Associate Director for the Center for Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport.
The impact of the evolving threat has begun surfacing this summer, with a surge in reported cases primarily originating in Texas and Florida. To date, there have been nine cases of malaria and 11 cases of dengue in these states.
“We haven’t had any cases in Louisiana,” said Vanchiere. “Will we have cases? I think there is a high probability that we will. Is it going to be this year or next or five years? It’s really hard to predict. The conditions are right.”
Another tropical disease transmitted by mosquitoes, West Nile, arrived in the United States in 2001, and within a year, it had made its way across the U.S.
Sabra Scoggin, a Shreveport resident, contracted the West Nile in Shreveport in the summer of 2003. She remembers exactly where and when she got it.
“I was just out here in my courtyard reading my bible. I just know that’s when it happened. I just know it,” she said.
Martha Whyte, the Region 7 Medical Director at the Louisiana Office of Public Health, had just started her job at LOPH when West Nile began migrated into the local area.
“Just like COVID, it was a novel virus to us, and it was interesting because you could watch it move across the country,’ she said.
While West Nile remains a persistent concern, having resurfaced in both humans and mosquitoes in Northwest Louisiana in the last three weeks. This region is no stranger to battling mosquito-borne diseases. Local governments have implemented both prevention and detection strategies over the years. Caddo Parish, for instance, has deployed a fleet of mosquito trucks that spray neighborhoods nightly during warm months. Additionally, Caddo Parish Mosquito Control captures and sends mosquitoes to a state lab for testing.
Bryan Glascock, the Caddo Parish Mosquito Control Manager, advises residents to take preventive measures while they do their part.
“I don’t think the citizens of Caddo need to be worried, but they need to be proactive.,” he said. “Wear mosquito repellant, especially in the evening and at dusk.”
Other experts also emphasize the importance of wearing repellant as well as long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are active. Like West Nile, both Malaria and Dengue can be fatal.
“Dengue, by itself, the first time you get it, may be a mild illness with fever and a rash,” explains Vanchiere. “The problem is the second time you get Dengue. That’s when you are more likely to get Dengue hemorrhagic fever, which is as bad as it sounds. Dengue kills millions of people every year.”