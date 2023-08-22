Southwest Arkansas prepares for lithium mining boom

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Magnolia, Ark., leaders feel they could be on the edge of major growth.
Several companies are expanding in south Arkansas. Some are even looking at the possibly of lithium production, an essential in electric vehicle batteries.
One concern, are there enough homes in the city to handle the growth?
A two-story mural in downtown Magnolia pays tribute to a time in the 1930's when the town was thriving due to an oil boom. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton believes a new energy boom could could have the same impact on the region, and be even more sustainable.
"The demand for lithium is only going to increase. America needs more lithium production so we're not reliant on enemy countries like China, that produces so much of the world's lithium and other rare earth elements. I'm very excited for the people of south Arkansas," said Cotton.
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann says they need to prepare now.
"We need housing. We have the infrastructure. We're extending infrastructure, but we need housing," said Vann.
All that housing is needed because ExxonMobil is planning to build one of the world's largest lithium processing facilities near town. Other companies, such as, Tetra and Standard Lithium, have also acquired thousands of acres in brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
The southwest region is located on a geological formation brimming with saltwater brine. The companies plan to chemically extract lithium from the brine.
City leaders believe lithium extraction facilities could bring up to 6,000 jobs to Magnolia in the next five years.
"The city currently owns 12 acres. We're looking for an architecture or contractor to come in and design our property and put homes on our property," said Vann.
With southwest Arkansas primed to be a leader in lithium production, business leaders in Magnolia say they want to be prepared to take advantage of this growing industry.
"I'm trying to reach out to people who've been through this before because I see the impact could be phenomenal. I want to make sure I'm ready for it because we have a huge responsibility. We're the largest independent retailer in Columbia county," said Wes Stockwell, S&S Home Center owner.
His store is a member of Ace Hardware, the largest hardware co-op in the United States. Stockwell says they want to be able to meet consumer demand for residential and commercial builders.
Murphy's Jewelers on the downtown square has been in business for 84 years.
"We have a lot of good things going for us," said Mark Williams, Murphy's Jewelers managing partner.
Williams says even though housing is tough to find right now, he believes if they can get the right investors, more people in town will benefit the entire community.
"This could be something we weren't looking for, but were looking for something like this to get us to the next level," said Williams.
Even without the recent talk of lithium production, Vann says two existing companies in other industries have already made plans for expansion.
The Potlatch-Deltic Timber Corporation is investing $130 million in upgrades, and the Albemarle Corporation, a specialty chemical manufacturer, is investing $540 million, which means hundreds of new jobs.
"Magnolia is poised to have growth from just those two industries and if lithium comes in on the back side, we just get more icing on the cake," said Vann.
State and local leaders believe growth is coming soon, and with the right planning, they'll be ready for it.
"We look forward to families relocating and calling Magnolia home," said Vann.
"I think it's a win-win for the people of south Arkansas and the surrounding ArkLaTex area. I'm hoping these projects can scale up and become one of the largest producers of lithium in the United States," said Cotton.
State leaders have said south Arkansas potentially has enough lithium to produce about 15% of the world's lithium.