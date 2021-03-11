SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s a little like magic. It takes trust, and it is all about illusion.
“The contract between the two actors is trust,” said Andrew Ray. “The characters get seriously hurt onstage. But the actors after the show should be fine.”
Andrew Ray, or “Aray” as he is known in the industry, has a job with a really cool title.
“I’m a certified fight director with the Society of American Fight Directors," he said.
Aray teaches stage combat. An athlete who was a theater major in college, he found his niche after being cast in the show “Robin Hood.”
“The director handed me a sword, and when it hit my hand, it was like everything I knew kind of merged together in this one art form. It all just kind of made sense,” he said.
The idea is to create the look of danger in a safe, healthy way. A fight scene onstage will look real, but the actors are actually performing choreographed moves, aiming at pre-designated targets.
“The targets are the spot where my fist is going to go on the punch. You and I both know that it’s always going to land in the same spot,” he said.
And the training is more than just physical.
“We teach actors about understanding distance and understanding perception of distance to the audience, also understanding nonverbal communication,” Aray explained. “The primary goal is to keep everyone safe and create a safe environment for people to work.”
Aray gave a demonstration to explain the process of a simple slap: “To throw this slap, I’m going to create a curved line with my elbow, and I’m going to intersect it with a straight line right over your shoulder. So, these people back here are blocked by your head. So, I’m creating a line that cuts vision from there (left side of the head) to there (right side of the head) and going around your face.”
So, why go through all the time and training? Because when having to perform multiple shows or even rehearsals, a real punch, slap or kick can be dangerous and take its toll.
“It makes me angry to see that happen because it’s lazy. If you need to be hit in the face to get that performance, then you need to go back into your acting class," he said.
Stage combat training is not only used for fight scenes. It is also helpful for physical comedy like falls and pretending to hit someone with a frying pan. Choreographing the moves and doing them safely protects the actors and allows them longevity of performance.