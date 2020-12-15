BATON ROUGE, La. -- It is going to be one of the biggest issues in the next legislative session — how to deal with Louisiana’s fractured sales tax collections.
Right now, 64 parishes have virtually 64 different ways of collecting taxes. The problem has existed forever. But now, many say something must be done to simplify the process.
“Louisiana has an outdated, antiquated, one of its kind, bifurcated system for sales tax collections," said Jason Decuir, who was asked to head up a task force charged with coming up with a solution to the problem.
And that, in a nutshell, summarizes the problems with Louisiana’s sales tax collections.
“Every parish has its own way of doing this,” said political analyst Jeremy Alford. "And if you sell a product across the state, across different parishes, you have to pay all these individuals, rather than paying all at one location.”
For years, Louisiana has struggled with the problem.
“Louisiana is the only state in the nation with this kind of set-up,” Alford said.
“We’ve got to get our system on par with the rest of the country,” Decuir said.
And that means politics will be involved. Next year’s legislative session will be a fiscal session, meaning tax issues can be introduced.
“And this is one of the big issues, right up there with a gas tax -- income tax debates that are expected—is the centralization of sales tax collections," Alford said.
To move the issue along, Decuir led a study on how to fix the problem, but even getting the group together was hard.
Here is why: “You have the state department of revenue. Plus, you have a uniform local sales tax board. Plus there is a separate board to deal with remote sales commission,” said Decuir. "So, there are 4-5 entities that a business must know to successfully navigate, collect taxes and get them to the right place. Most states only have one.”
Somehow, Decuir managed to pull together all the various entities.
“In that group of 22 — we had all the stakeholders the issue revolves around — and I’ll tell you, it was exciting,” Decuir said.
“What this board would like to do and what business and industry has been pushing for years is a centralized sales tax collection system. We’ve seen ideas in the past floated, but nothing has ever stuck," Alford said.
But this time, there is optimism.
“Now, we are taking an historic step forward,” Decuir said. "And all the stakeholders are saying this needs to be done in Louisiana -- and voted such -- that Louisiana should amend its constitution to allow the state to have a centralized sales tax collection system.”
Eventually, the plan is to have a single board responsible for collecting all Louisiana sales tax. But, “exactly who would serve on it, who would be in control, who control auditing, remains up in the air,” said Alford. "And it is really coming down to a debate between local government and state government.”
No matter what the task force decides, it will have to pass each chamber in the legislature by a two-thirds majority then be ratified by voters. But for now, where there has been little ground gained in the past, there is progress.
“There are some details that still need to be worked out, but I will tell you, it is refreshing to see that we all agree at the highest level — that we need to reform our system," Decuir said.
The fractured sales tax issue is a constant thorn in the side of business and industry and an issue that continually floats to the top in policy discussions. And there is still plenty of work to be done.
“If this does pass,” Alford said, “it will be with no small amount of politics, because it will take a constitutional change.”
“I will tell you, when we started this task force, this study group, it was a very half-empty thought process. There was no way we would get these folks to agree on a constitutional amendment," said Decuir.
But at least for now, there is a guarded optimism.