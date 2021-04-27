SHREVEPORT, La. -- In times of disaster somebody has to step up to the plate to work with Louisianians around the state, coming up with generators, water, pumps. Even assisting when personnel and materiel have to be moved to the right places.
For the ArkLaTex, and all of Louisiana, said Sen. Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport, is that guy.
As the chairman of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, in just 13 months, Milligan has seen it all.
“Barry Milligan’s political story is one of a birth by fire," political analyst Jeremy Alford said.
Milligan chairs the Homeland Security Committee in Baton Rouge. His first year in office has been virtually unmatched.
“In a year’s time we obviously had an unprecedented worldwide pandemic, which shut down the state down,” Milligan said. “On the backside of that we got hurricane season. We had nine named storms approach the Gulf. We had seven approach the state and five of them raked us. On the backside of that, if that’s not enough, we had an unprecedented snow and ice event in northwest Louisiana that impacted 42 parishes.”
All of these things fall under Milligan’s purview.
“He has been a trooper,” said state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport. “Senator Milligan really shows what it’s like to be a true public servant.”
Milligan tells an ironic story, which occurred shortly after his election, when he was appointed to run the Homeland Security Committee.
“I asked the president of the Senate, why me? I’m a freshman,” said Milligan. "And he said, 'Look it will be a learning opportunity for you. You get your feet wet, learn how to run a committee. Besides, it’s a really boring committee — nothing ever happens. Occasionally, we have a hurricane, but nothing ever happens.”
Among those who have needed Milligan’s help, he receives high praise.
“It has been a trying time for him,” said DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson. "But he has been a good resource for us.”
According to Richardson, just being able to communicate with an individual who could get things done was invaluable; something that didn’t exist in the past.
“That was the main thing,” Richardson said. "The pipeline of information we were able to get from him, and his willingness to just reach out on our behalf.”
“Barry will drop what he’s doing to come help you,” Seabaugh said. "And that is exactly what he’s done for the people of Louisiana for the past year.”
While the average Louisianian might not know Milligan, his hard work has not gone unnoticed in the Senate.
“I had the speaker pro tem, Beth Mizell, come up one day in session, and I’m sitting there working, studying the next bills coming up, not really paying attention until I caught my name. I looked up and she recognized me —calling me their Superman," Milligan said.
“The joke is,” Milligan continues, “the next hurricane -- which prayerfully we’re not going to have for a long time — when I’m at the capital working, I’ve got a cape I can wear with a big 'S' on it.”
Alford said Milligan is in an enviable position as part of the apparatus meant to help people.
“To be involved in some of the state’s biggest events. That is certainly part of the learning curve as a lawmaker, you would want to be in," Alford said.
That includes unique opportunities, like helicopter tours of storm damage with the governor.
“Seeing the disaster from the ground is one thing, but it really doesn’t do it justice. When you get in a Blackhawk helicopter and fly over those parishes in Southeast Louisiana the morning after a hurricane the devastation was tremendous," Milligan said.
Clearly, Milligan hit the ground running.
“He has taken to this job like a duck to water," according to Alford.
Milligan was recognized with these words before an assembled Louisiana Senate: “Sen. Milligan probably has no idea the impact he had on the lives of people in our district as he sought to get pods on sight, solved problems when we couldn’t get food and water. So, thank you very much for the work you have done to benefit our citizens.”
Seabaugh said there is nothing Milligan won’t do to help his constituents, adding: “I think he’s doing exactly what he’s meant to do. And I think he’s very, very happy doing it.”
Here’s hoping there are no more disasters on the horizon anytime soon. But when there are, it’s comforting to know Barry Milligan is around to help.