SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may have heard the phrase, "The only two sure things in life are death and taxes." And that's still the case for taxpayers this year even though the 2020 tax year was impacted by the pandemic.
But because of COVID-19, the filing has process has dramatically changed.
"Last year, we got cut short around March and then we had to switch to remote processing," said Michael Murray of Paula Savs Manager. "It's a lot different this year due to COVID. So, to keep everybody safe we've decided including our employees and the customers we've decided to stop doing in-person visits."
At Paula Sav's Tax in Shreveport, they're still physically collecting tax information, but doing so from a distance.
"What we're allowing people to do is come by and drop off your documents. We'll take them, prepare the return and talk to them. We can send them an email an e-signature request so they don't have to come in and sign or they can come right to the parking lot and they can sign it," said Murray.
Getting your taxes done early this year could also help clear up confusion over missed stimulus checks. The IRS estimates that as many as 12 million Americans didn't get one or both stimulus checks.
"Unfortunately for a lot of folks, I fear their checks may have been lost in the mail. Filing before that summer deadline could also mean getting future stimulus checks from the federal government a lot faster," said Hardy Foreman of Carr, Riggs & Ingram Financial.
Foreman added: "The IRS will attempt to deposit that stimulus check on your last bank account on record. Additionally, if you did not file a tax return for 2019 they say you may not receive a check because you're off the tax roll because you did not file."
If there is one positive with paying taxes it's that taxpayers will have little more time to get that money into the government. IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17.
Also, because of the severe winter weather in February, many southern states have been granted extra time to file. The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced this week it has moved the state's filing deadline from May 15 to June 15.
This year the refunds may be better than ever. According to the IRS, in 2020 75% of taxpayers received a refund close to $3,000 and it's thinking about the same or more in 2021.