TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care.
Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers.
In Bowie County, there are also more gun dealers than mental health providers. There are about 50 gun stores and licensed firearm dealers in the Texarkana area.
While there are some mental health services in Texarkana, community health leaders say there's a dire need for more.
"In our service area for healthcare, mental care providers are very limited. The need is great," said Heather McKnight, Texas A&M University Texarkana nursing director.
The population to mental healthcare providers in Bowie County is more than 1,100 to one. In Miller County, Arkansas, it's 470 to one.
There's only one in-patient facility in Texarkana. McKnight says it has limited resources and limited beds.
"With the lack of mental health providers. We have an access to care issue. We don't have enough providers to meet the needs, but there's also health insurance issues with huge disparities in how health insurance pays for mental health needs," said McKnight.
A recently published Community Health Needs Assessment study by CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System shows the No. 1 health concern in Texarkana is mental health.
McKnight says mental health patients in Texarkana are usually sent two to three hours away for treatment.
"We're isolating them from their friends and family, that compounds their issues. So, getting closer treatment facilities would be optimal to serving our region," said McKnight.
The university recently received a $3 million grant to implement social work programs.
McKnight says there's work available for psychiatric nurse practitioners, licensed social workers, mental health counselors and more.
"The job opportunities are endless. We just don't have enough people to fill the need," explained McKnight.
Jennifer Turner, an associate professor of social work at Texas A&M Texarkana, says she has about 45 students in the new program. She doesn't have to search for healthcare providers needing placements; they come to her.
"We have a lot of good organizations that we work with, but they do not have the bodies to fill those positions and meet the needs of the community," said Turner.
When law enforcement officers encounter people suffering from severe mental health issues, the patient is often sent to a local hospital.
"There are some community providers that go into the hospital and provide assessments, but then they have to go to other places to receive the care they need," said Turner.
In June, President Joe Biden signed the first gun safety bill passed by congress in nearly 30 years. The bill includes funding for mental health.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas was one of the Republican senators to vote against the legislation. He says one of the common denominators of mass shooters is that they often plan out the deadly attack's months in advance.
"They leave all kinds of warnings. In fact, most of them blatantly say we're going to do this. So, we really need to tighten up the mental health and if someone makes threats like those, then they need to be prosecuted," said Boozman.
For more information about the social work programs at Texas A&M Texarkana, go to tamut.edu.