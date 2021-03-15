Texarkana church renovations almost complete a year after fire

TEXARKANA, Texas - One year after smoke and flames ripped through the First Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas, renovations are almost complete to restore and improve the house of worship.
Church leaders say the fire was unfortunate, but it ultimately brought their congregation closer together.
"We wish this hadn't happened, obviously, but the Bible says consider it all joy when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. We're looking to the Lord and saying do something great with this," the Rev. Jeff Schreve said in March 2020.
The fire and smoke damaged several parts of the church, including the sanctuary. A couple of church members were in the TV ministry area on the second floor, when they heard a loud boom, and smelled smoke and saw fire.
Firefighters had to cut holes in the building and the stained glass in order to reach the flames. Since then, the church has been coping with reconstruction work.
"We thought we might be out a few days, and then a few months, and then it became a year long project," said Schreve.
In order to keep the church from smelling like smoke for years, the building needed to be overhauled.
"It was so much soot damage that they had to tear the whole worship center down to the metal studs. We had to start over, putting in walls and air conditioning, duct work, the whole shebang," said Schreve.
It costs about $22 million to restore the facility, with the majority of that being paid through insurance. Replacing just one stained glass window cost $50,000," Schreve said.
Just as the church began facing the massive construction project, the entire world was faced with another challenge.
"We've had services in the gym with overflow areas. We've had the crowds diminish some because of the coronavirus. That's enabled us to keep going with two services. If we had a normal attendance we would have been in trouble because we couldn't house that many people," said Schreve.
Throughout the last year, Schreve said the church rallied together. The best giving month ever in the history of the church happened in 2020.
When the congregation moves in, they'll be rejoicing in a new facility with no debt, Schreve said.
"That's a great blessing from the Lord. We'll look at this and say it was rough for those 12 months, but it was worth it," said Schreve.
Schreve has set a goal to be back in the worship center by Easter weekend for Good Friday and Easter Sunday. It will be a great time of celebration, he said.