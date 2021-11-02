TEXARKANA, Texas - Voters in Texarkana, Texas are headed to the poll Tuesday to elect a mayor and fill two council seats.
In the mayor's race, there are two candidates, the current mayor and a former city councilman are pitted against each other.
Mayor Bob Bruggeman is asking voters for a fifth consecutive term in office. He has 16 years of experience in city government, seven years as a councilman, and the last nine years as mayor.
His opponent is Brian Matthews, a Texas A&M Texarkana assistant professor.
Matthews was a city councilman from 2012 to 2017. He launched his campaign for mayor in July saying he believes it is time for a change.
The two council seats for Ward One and Ward Two are running unopposed. Each position is for a three-year term.
The polls in Texas close at 7 p.m.