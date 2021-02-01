Texarkana mother seeks help in son's murder case

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana, Texas, woman continues to search for answers, five years after her son was murdered.
Fredrick Griffin was shot and killed at his home in the Beverly community. Police say they've interviewed persons of interest, but still have no leads on who pulled the trigger.
Barbara Griffin-Franklin said she'll never forget the night she learned about her cousin's death.
"It's like your whole heart drops. Is this real or is this a dream? That's how you feel," said Griffin-Franklin.
On Jan. 28, 2016, police said Griffin was shot at least once in the upper body at his home in the 500 block of Waterman Street. No weapon was found at the scene.
Griffin died at CHRISTUS Saint Michael Hospital where he was employed. The 32-year old was going to school to become a nurse.
"I think we've already gotten to the point of forgiveness on whoever it is because that's not something you can hold in life. All of us have moved forward on that part -- we just want closure," said Griffin-Franklin.
At the time of his murder, Griffin's mother, Mary Eatherly, lived less than a block from her son. Eatherly said he had expressed concerned for his safety and that memory still haunts her.
She can't understand how the killer can sleep at night.
"I know for a fact, there's someone out there that was close to him and someone out there that knows what happened, just won't come forward," said Eatherly.
Eatherly thinks about her son everyday, and about how much he wanted to make a difference. She said he was a hard worker and believed education would lead him to a better life.
"How he cared about people and how he loved life. He wanted to be somebody. He wanted to have something in life," said Eatherly.
Police said they've had DNA tested, but it didn't lead to a clear suspect. Investigators believe they just need one good tip to solve the case.
Eatherly says waiting for justice is not easy, but she refuses to give up hope.
"I love my son. I'm willing to see this to the end. I'm not going to let it go. I'm going to keep on persevering until justice is served," said Eatherly.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Texarkana, Texas Police Department or Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.
You can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $1,000.