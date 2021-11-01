TEXARKANA - Both police departments in Texarkana say youth outreach is an important part of their role in the community.
The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department has been building a mentoring program called the PRIDE Academy for nearly 10 years. Meanwhile, Texarkana, Texas, officers plan to start a new program next year involving pro-athletes.
TAPD launched the PRIDE Academy in 2012 with the main objective of building lasting relationships between students and officers.
"We knew as an agency if we didn't do something that nothing would change," said Kelly Pilgreen, TAPD spokeswoman.
The program has improved school behaviors and reduced the city's juvenile crime rate by 43 percent, Pilgreen said. The week-long program typically includes about 100 incoming sixth-graders and 40 youth peer leaders.
"On the first day we all come dressed in our uniforms, but after that we look just like they do. We don't talk about officer stuff, we don't do officer stuff. We let our hair down, and get in and bond with these children," said Pilgreen.
That relationship is carried on throughout the school year. Pilgreen said they want to inspire young leaders in the community.
The program has been canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, but Pilgreen said they're working to bring it back better than ever.
"We're trying to find new ideas and new ways to promote PRIDE. So, it's in the beginning stages again, but I know once we get a handle on where we need to go, it will be amazing," said Pilgreen.
TTPD is planning to reach out to young people through sports. The agency had initially planned to launch their "Heroes and Pros" program this year.
"One thing that has held us up is COVID and all the restrictions that have gone with that. So, finally we're moving forward with what we're trying to do," said TTPD Police Chief Kevin Schutte.
The program will include a week-long camp and assemblies throughout the year. Police officers will join pro-athletes to interact with kids in a positive way, Schutte said.
The athletes will be role models for students, focusing mainly on teaching leadership and responsibility.
"Law enforcement will be focusing on challenges that teenagers face today in the community, related to crime, peer pressure, online predation, being on the computer, things like that," said Schutte.
The officers will be partnering with area schools. The agency is looking forward to seeing the difference their program will make in the community.
"Whatever we can do to influence kids to make wise choices, to understand there are consequences for the choices they make and to become great productive citizens for years to come," said Schutte.
Both police departments plan to have young students plugged into their mentor programs early next year.